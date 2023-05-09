Biden and McCarthy to hold US debt ceiling talks as deadline looms

President Joe Biden will meet top US politicians on Tuesday to negotiate on raising the debt ceiling as the US lurches towards a possible default and ensuing financial calamity.

Failure by the US to pay its debts would result in the loss of millions of jobs, a downgraded credit rating, delayed pension payments and an almost certain recession.

Passing the June 1 threshold without raising the debt ceiling, the US would risk defaulting on its debt, which would also lead to a sharp decline in the value of Treasury bonds and sink the stock markets.

“If lawmakers are unable to increase or suspend the debt limit … the resulting chaos in global financial markets will be overwhelming,” economists for Moody's Analytics wrote in a report.

And a new report from the Bipartisan Policy Centre released on Tuesday added further urgency as it moved up its projected “X date” — the day the US will be unable to pay its bills — to as soon as early June.

What is the US debt ceiling?

“If a solution is not reached before June, policymakers may be playing daily Russian roulette with the full faith and credit of the United States, risking financial disaster for their constituents and the country,” said Shai Akabas, director of economic policy at the Bipartisan Policy Centre.

Even last-minute deals to avoid a default can have a negative effect on the economy, as shown by a last-ditch deal in 2011 that still led to the US economy's credit rating being downgraded.

Yet with only weeks remaining until the Treasury reaches the X date, Mr Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appear resolute in their respective positions on how to handle the looming crisis.

The White House maintains that its position is for Congress to raise the debt ceiling without conditions. Meanwhile, Mr McCarthy's caucus have remained firm that they will not pass a deal that does not work to address what they call excessive spending.

Tuesday's meeting will be Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy's first since February. It will also include House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, the Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate.

"The exit strategy is very clear. Do your job. Congress must act to prevent a default," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Mr McCarthy said he does not support a short-term extension.

“Why continue to kick the can down the road?" he said when asked about pushing the deadline to September.

Ms Yellen warned of “economic and financial catastrophe” should the US fail to address the debt limit, adding it would also undermine the power of the US dollar as the world's reserve currency.

Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, last week said the central bank would not be able to protect the economy or the financial system in the event of a debt default.

“We shouldn't even be talking about a world in which [the US] doesn't pay its bills,” he said.