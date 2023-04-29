Five killed in shooting at home in Texas

Five people were killed in a shooting at a home in south-east Texas on Friday night.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in Cleveland and the fifth died at a hospital, the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting in the community about 72km north-east of Houston was reported at about 10.30pm.

A rifle was used in the shooting and authorities had yet to make arrests, ABC News reported.

The youngest victim in the shooting was eight years old and two female victims were discovered in the bedroom lying on top of two surviving children, authorities told the broadcaster.

ABC News said authorities are looking for a Hispanic male who was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and was intoxicated. He was described as approximately 1.72 metres tall with short black hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots.

“The Mexican male subject, he has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard,” the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said.

Locals in the area are being told to “stay inside [and] stay clear” of the crime scene until the investigation has concluded.

The shooting comes after three people were killed and another was injured in a shooting in Philadelphia on Friday.