Sudan warring parties agree to temporary ceasefire, Blinken says

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced a temporary ceasefire between the warring sides in Sudan.

“Following intense negotiation over the past 48 hours, the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have agreed to implement a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight on April 24, to last for 72 hours,” Mr Blinken said in a statement.

The ceasefire comes after more than a week of fighting between the SAF and RSF left more than 400 people dead and the capital Khartoum paralysed by violence.

Fierce fighting broke out in the streets of Khartoum on April 15 between forces loyal to Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, who heads the SAF, and those loyal to his former deputy Gen Mohamed Dagalo, who leads the paramilitary RSF.

The major point of contention between two sides is the proposed integration of the paramilitary group into the regular army.

Mr Blinken said the US would help “co-ordinate” between the SAF and RSF as well as with regional partners to assist in the creation of a committee to oversee the "negotiation, conclusion and implementation of a permanent cessation of hostilities and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan”.

On Saturday, the US withdrew its diplomatic staff from Khartoum, sparking a exodus of western officials that some analysts worry leaves Sudan even more vulnerable.

“I do think that there is concern that with diplomats leaving the country, that there will be fewer eyes and ears present,” Susan Stigant, director of Africa Programmes at the United States Institute for Peacem told The National.

Ms Stigant worried that with fewer diplomats in Sudan, there would be a “greater barrier to exercising leverage to end the fighting".