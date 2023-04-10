New Jersey Imam who was stabbed while leading prayers is in 'stable condition'

An Imam at a New Jersey mosque who was stabbed during prayers on Sunday is in a stable condition, doctors said on Monday.

Imam Sayed Elnakib, 65, was leading prayers when a man attending the service lunged at him and stabbed him twice in the back. The imam reportedly urged worshippers to catch the perpetrator before he collapsed.

The congregation of around 200 then managed to catch Serif Zorba, 32, who is now in police custody.

At a press conference, local authorities said Zorba was not a regular at the Omar Mosque where the attack happened, but had been in attendance at least once before the attack.

Mayor Andre Sayegh visited the iman in hospital, saying he was in “better spirits,” and making a recovery, and thanked worshippers for their efforts apprehending the suspect.

“We appreciate the efforts of those here who were able to apprehend the assailant and we also want to reassure the family, the congregation at the mosque, that there will be extra police attention,” Mr Sayegh said.

“We want to let anyone who is coming to worship know that they can do this in peace without any fear of being attacked,” he said.

Other local officials expressed shock at the attack, taking place during pre-dawn prayers.

“I was deeply saddened to hear about the stabbing incident that took place during prayer at Omar’s mosque earlier this morning, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this tragic event. While it is unclear what motivated the attacker, there is no justification for violence of any kind, especially in a sacred space,” said local councillor Al Abdelaziz in a Facebook post.

“I am relieved to hear that Imam Sayed Elnakib is in stable condition, and wish him a full and speedy recovery. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time,” he said.