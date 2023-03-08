US sanctions Iranian prison officials for abusing women and girls

The US Treasury Department marked International Women's Day on Wednesday by issuing sanctions against two senior Iranian prison officials responsible for serious human rights abuses against women and girls.

The department said it had also sanctioned Iran's top army commander, a senior official in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and three Iranian companies and their leaders who have enabled law enforcement to engage in repression.

“The United States, along with our partners and allies, stand with the women of Iran, who advocate for fundamental freedoms in the face of a brutal regime that treats women as second-class citizens and attempts to suppress their voices by any means,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

The Treasury described its sanctions as the 10th round of such measures against Iranian officials since Tehran's crackdown on nationwide protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in September while in the custody of the morality police.

Women around the world marched to mark International Women's Day on Wednesday, with many showing support for Iranians who took to the streets following Ms Amini's death.