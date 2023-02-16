Texas mall shooting leaves one dead and three injured

One person was killed and three others injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in Texas late on Wednesday.

Police in El Paso said two people were arrested hours after gunshots were heard at the Cielo Vista Mall.

The motive for the shooting, the second such incident in the US this week, is unclear, police said.

The mall is being considered a crime scene and will remain locked down until authorities complete their investigation, El Paso interim police chief Peter Pacillas said.

Mr Pacillas said the danger had passed.

“There is no more danger. I want to repeat that: There is no more danger to the public,” he said.

The mall stands opposite a Walmart where a shooting in 2019 killed 23 people and left two dozen injured. A 24-year-old gunman pleaded guilty to 90 federal charges over the attack.

Olivia Troye, a former White House official, said her aunt who survived the Walmart attack was in the Cielo Vista Mall when the shooting took place.

“My aunt is currently in hiding at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, TX, as this active shooter scenario is still unfolding,” Ms Troye wrote on Twitter.

“She survived the 2019 Walmart El Paso shooting thanks to someone who pulled her to safety. What is it going to take to enact change?!”

Ms Troye tweeted an hour later said her aunt was out of the mall and is safe.

“Thank you once again to the amazing stranger who pulled her to safety once again this time around. Heart-broken for my hometown of El Paso, the victims and their families,” she said.

On Monday, three students were killed and five others injured after a gunman opened fire on the Michigan State University campus.

The gunman, Anthony McRae, died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound”, university police. He “is not affiliated in any way with MSU”, police said.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.