Michigan university shooting: one dead and killer still at large

Michigan State University is in a lockdown following a shooting that has left one person dead.

The killer is still at large.

The university police said on Twitter the suspected gunman is "a short male with a mask."

Authorities have been searching for the gunman since shots erupted on campus at about 8:30 pm local time.

Victims are being taken to Sparrow Hospital, according to the police.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson described the incident at Michigan State University as "unfathomable."

"Holding the entire University community in my heart," Ms Benson said on Twitter.

"This repetitive terror cannot continue. We must come together and do whatever it takes to protect our kids and communities from gun violence," she said.

The university campus is one of the largest in the US by area.

More to follow.