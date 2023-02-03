New long-range bombs part of Washington's latest $2.2bn package to Ukraine

The US will send a new long-range rocket-propelled precision bomb to Ukraine as part of its latest $2.2 billion assistance package, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb is a 113-kilogram weapon with a GPS tracking system that can fly up to 93 kilometres, which would greatly expand Ukraine's range against Russian forces.

The weapon is capable of accuracy to within one metre, manufacturer Saab said.

“This gives them a longer range … capability that will enable them to conduct operations in defence of their country and to take back their sovereign territory,” Pentagon spokesman Brig Gen Pat Ryder told reporters.

The bomb gives Ukrainian forces the ability to attack Russian-occupied areas behind the front line, including Crimea. Brig Gen Ryder did not say if the weapons were to be used in Crimea.

“When it comes to Ukrainian plans on operations, clearly that is their decision. They are in the lead,” he added.

It will take about nine months for the weapons to be delivered once the US Air Force secures a contract, Bloomberg reported.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

Other pieces of equipment the US is sending as part of the latest package include more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery and mortar rounds, mine-resistant vehicles, Javelin anti-tank missiles and mine resistant ambush protected vehicles.

Agencies contributed to this report

US Himars multiple launch rocket system — in pictures