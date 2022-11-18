Texas woman has world's largest feet

Walking a mile in Tanya Herbert's shoes might be difficult, as she is a whopping US size 18

Tanya Herbert holds her Guinness World Record for largest feet. Photo: Guinness World Records
Nov 18, 2022
A woman in the US state of Texas has been awarded a Guinness World Record for having the world's largest feet.

Tanya Herbert of Houston was named the new title holder of world's largest female feet on Wednesday, with her shoes a whopping US size 18.

But it's not only Ms Herbert's feet that are remarkable — she also stands 2.04 metres tall. That's only 0.07 metres shorter than the world's tallest woman, Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey.

As one could well imagine, shopping for shoes has always been a struggle for Ms Herbert, with online outlets being her only viable option, she told Guinness World Records.

But by using social platforms, Ms Herbert was able to connect with other women encountering the same problem and found ways to create her own shoes that felt more feminine.

“I would buy some of the largest shoes I could find online and manipulate those to extend them out a little longer and make them a little wider so that they would fit my feet,” she said.

Ms Herbert hopes that her story prompts shoe manufacturing companies to be more inclusive by carrying a larger range of sizes and providing more customisable, cheaper options for women.

“Being a world record holder may open doors that I may not have been able to get into beforehand,” she said. “I want to be a spark to the shoe-manufacturing industry!”

Updated: November 18, 2022, 12:23 AM
