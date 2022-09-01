Biden to condemn Trump and his supporters in primetime address

US President Joe Biden will escalate attacks on former president Donald Trump and his supporters in a primetime address that the White House has titled the “Continued Battle for the Soul of Our Nation”.

In framing the coming midterm elections, Mr Biden's speech on Thursday evening is expected to use the same theme that he used in his campaign for the presidency in 2020.

The Democratic president, who previously referred to his predecessor as “the former guy”, has sharpened his rhetoric against Mr Trump and his followers in recent months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

“The president is not going to shy away from speaking up, from speaking out,” White House Press Secretary Karine-Jean Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Biden has roundly criticised Mr Trump's “Make America Great Again” — or Maga — movement that supports the Republican's debunked claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The White House said Americans are increasingly worried about the state of democracy in the country.

“It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” the president said at a Democratic fundraiser in Maryland last week.

White House officials said Mr Biden will again reference the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which he said spurred him to challenge Mr Trump in 2020. Mr Biden has claimed democracy is at stake again in 2022 in an attempt to frame the midterms as a repudiation of Mr Trump.

Independence Hall, the venue for Thursday night's address, is steeped in American history as the site where the Declaration of Independence and the US Constitution were adopted.

“He believes a majority of Americans wants to protect our freedom. That’s where he believes the majority of the country is, but we have to keep talking about it,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Mr Biden's approval ratings have experienced a slight rise in recent months, buoyed by the passage of a social spending bill and bipartisan gun control package, as well as the authorisation of the strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri.

The White House said Mr Biden's speech is intended to tout his legislative victories as proof that democracies “can deliver”, and push back on what he views as extremist Republican policies on abortion and gun rights that do not match the nation's mood.

He is also expected to call on Americans to reject challenges to the nation's electoral integrity.

Republicans backed and inspired by Mr Trump have parroted his claims about the 2020 election, with some indicating they would be willing to overturn future electoral results.

At the same time, the former president has been embroiled in a series of investigations since he left office, including a congressional probe into his activity with respect to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Expand Autoplay 'There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonour will remain.' Congresswoman and January 6 committee vice chairwoman Liz Cheney to Republican colleagues who have defended Mr Trump's claims of election fraud. AFP

He is also currently under investigation for potentially violating federal laws in his handling and misuse of classified records allegedly taken when departing the White House last year.

In response, Mr Trump and his allies have portrayed the Justice Department's investigation as a politically motivated “witch hunt” supported by Mr Biden and the Democratic Party.

He is expected to deliver his own address in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.