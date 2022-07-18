Indiana mass shooting: passer-by praised for killing gunman

Local police have praised a 22-year-old passer-by who shot and killed a gunman as he was carrying out a mass shooting that killed three people and wounded two at a shopping centre in the US city of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Officials described the man, who was legally carrying a gun, as a "Good Samaritan" for stopping the attacker almost as soon he opened fire on Sunday evening in the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall.

"This person saved lives tonight," Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers said.

The killing of the gunman was quickly seized upon by supporters of America's Second Amendment that provides its citizens the right to bear arms.

A long-touted theory pushed by the National Rifle Association is that the more often a "Good Guy with a Gun" is on hand to take down an attacker, the fewer casualties there will be.

But the theory is contentious and, critics say, not supported by data.

Recent cases, including the primary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas in May, show that even when heavily armed police are on the scene, the so-called "good guys" fail to stop the bloodshed.

BREAKING: Indiana police say a mass shooter who opened fire inside the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall was taken down by a Good Samaritan armed with a handgun. Your Second Amendment at work. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) July 18, 2022

Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said: “The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began."

Mr Ison did not release the names of the victims, gunman or bystander. There were four female victims, including a girl, 12, and one male victim.

"Lives were lost today and I’m thinking about all the victims of this horrible incident, now and in the days and weeks to come," Indiana governor Eric Holcomb said in a tweet.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Sunday's shooting was the latest in a year that has rocked the US. More than 350 mass shootings have been reported in the country this year, data from the Gun Violence Archive shows.

Gun violence has affected nearly every aspect of American life in 2022. Bloodshed has been spilt in schools, hospitals, supermarkets, churches, cemeteries and a July 4 parade in recent months.

On Monday, the suspected gunman in a racist-inspired attack at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York, was expected to be arraigned.

Payton Gendron, who was 18 at the time of the attack, faces 27 hate crime and federal arms offences. He is in state custody facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and 10 counts of second-degree murder.

Mr Gendron could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on federal charges. Prosecutors must notify the court before trial whether they will seek the death penalty.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz (C) with his legal team before opening statements in the penalty phase of his trial at Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale. AFP

The arraignment comes as the penalty trial begins for the man who killed 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, secondary school in 2018.

Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty in October to killing 14 students and three teachers at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Jurors must decide if Cruz is to receive life in prison without parole or the death penalty.