US envoy thanks UAE for 'productive' talks on Afghanistan stability

The US special representative for Afghanistan has thanked the UAE for "detailed and productive discussions on our shared interests" in the country.

UAE Minister of State Ahmed Al Sayegh hosted Thomas West in Abu Dhabi on Monday, where they discussed efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and how the UAE and US can co-operate to improve it.

Mr West said the US and the UAE were both committed to ensuring promises made by the Taliban to protect Afghan citizens' rights and more.

The "UAE brings important experience to a tough issue set. We share commitment to see Taliban fulfil its promises re terrorism, Afghans’ rights protected, and the economy stabilised", Mr West said in a tweet.

The US envoy said he also met business leaders from the Afghan community and bankers in Dubai to discuss challenges they face on transactions and payments.

"Appreciate their commitment to problem-solve in support of the Afghan people," Mr West said.

During their meeting, Mr Al Sayegh noted the importance of the role regional partners have in promoting Afghanistan's stability.

He also discussed improving living conditions for the Afghan people and ensuring education for girls in the country.

Mr West also praised the UAE for its contributions to support Afghanistan, for which it has provided $1.7 billion in assistance over the years, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation.