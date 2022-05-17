Mutual friend's explosive testimony rocks Depp-Heard trial

Friend said that Depp 'resented' being sober and was addicted to OxyContin

Holly Aguirre
May 17, 2022

On the night of their wedding, Johnny Depp said that, now that he and Amber Heard were married, he could “punch her in the face and no one could do anything about it”, a mutual friend testified on Tuesday.

Appearing before the court in a pre-recorded video deposition, iO Tillett Wright dropped several bombshells in the multimillion-dollar Depp v Heard lawsuit.

The actor is suing his ex-wife for $50 million in damages over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she called herself a victim of domestic abuse. Though Heard did not mention Depp by name, he claims she was referring to him, and that he has lost work because of her allegations.

Read More
Depp lawyer grills Heard about intimate, personal details
Celebrities named in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, from Elon Musk to JK Rowling

In his sworn testimony, Mr Wright said that he and Heard had met in 2011 through a mutual friend. He and Depp met in 2013.

“Johnny, when sober, was lovely and magical … when sober, he was lucid, funny and imaginative,” said Mr Wright.

He also said that “when sober”, Depp was generous and kind, offering his empty homes to people “that could have afforded to stay elsewhere”.

The two were friends until 2015, the year Heard filed for divorce, he said. Before that, Mr Wright was very close to Depp, at one point even living in one of the actor's homes in the Hollywood Hills.

After a dinner at Heard’s home, “Johnny came up to me and said, ‘I don’t really know how to say this because it doesn’t happen to me very often, but I think I love you’”, Mr Wright said.

However, he noted in his evidence that “alcohol would bring out a very ugly side of him”, which Depp acknowledged, and though he said it was “exhausting” to get sober, he had vowed to do so for Heard.

“But he resented it — he didn’t want to be [sober],” said Mr Wright.

James Franco and Amber Heard at the premiere of 'The Adderall Diaries' at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival. Heard said her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 'hated' Franco. Photo: FilmMagic

James Franco and Amber Heard at the premiere of 'The Adderall Diaries' at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival. Heard said her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, 'hated' Franco. Photo: FilmMagic

Mr Wright said that Depp would try to seek advice from him about his relationship with Heard and would often bring up concerns of her cheating with her co-stars, which “she wasn’t”.

Mr Wright said that after dental surgery, Depp became addicted to OxyContin.

“He referred to it as the hardest thing he has ever tried to kick,” he said.

He added that Depp had a “marijuana closet” and that he witnessed the actor snort cocaine on numerous occasions — including a time in London with Marilyn Manson.

Depp expressed shame and regret about being so inebriated that he urinated on himself in front of his children, said Mr Wright.

Mr Wright testified that he witnessed Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson do copious amounts of cocaine on a trip to London. AFP

Mr Wright testified that he witnessed Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson do copious amounts of cocaine on a trip to London. AFP

“There was a time that he passed out on the sand in the Bahamas in front of his children and the staff whisked him away,” he said.

In May 2015, Mr Wright said he received a call from Heard. During the call, the two began to laugh, at which point Depp became angry. Mr Wright said that he heard a slap and “the phone dropped”. The he heard the actress scream.

He also said that Depp often talked about his mother, saying that she was “viciously cruel” and frequently called him many names. When Heard pleaded with Depp to get sober, he would compare the two.

“He said he already had one awful mother and that he didn't need another,” Mr Wright claimed Depp said in reference to Heard.

A personal journal that Johnny Depp and Heard kept for 'love notes' was presented as evidence. EPA

A personal journal that Johnny Depp and Heard kept for 'love notes' was presented as evidence. EPA

Updated: May 17, 2022, 11:40 PM
USHollywoodArts And EntertainmentMovies
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Depp lawyer grills Heard about intimate, personal detailsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article US moves to ease energy sanctions on Venezuela
An image that illustrates this article Charles and Camilla visit Canada amid uncertainty about monarchyStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article US regulators approve Covid-19 booster for children aged 5-11Story gallery icon