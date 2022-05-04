US Federal Reserve raises interest rates by 50 basis points

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday decided to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate by 50 basis points - or half a percentage point - to address the country's worst levels of inflation in 40 years.

The move is the Federal Open Market Committee's most aggressive since May 2000.

The increase in the Fed's key rate raised it to a range of 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent, with the committee saying it will consider further large rate increases in the future.

Economic activity has declined so far in 2022 and inflation hurt American wallets, affecting petrol and food prices. Inflation reached 6.6 per cent last month, making it the highest point reached in four decades.

But spending as well as jobs growth has continued.

“Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices and broader price pressures,” the committee statement read.

The statement added that the committee hopes to return inflation to 2 per cent.

It cited the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the pandemic — which has led to recent lockdowns in China — as contributors to record-high levels of inflation in the US as well as supply chain disruptions.

“No surprise in the Fed's decision,” Naeem Aslam, a chief market analyst at Ava Trade, told The National.

“The Fed has increased the interest rate by 50 basis points but the fact that this was already anticipated by the markets has calmed some nerves.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the committee's decision on Wednesday afternoon.