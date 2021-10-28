Biden announces $1.75 trillion US spending proposal ahead of Europe trip

US President Joe Biden headed to Capitol Hill early on Thursday to make the case to House Democrats for a dramatically scaled-back domestic policy package, $1.75 trillion of social services and climate change programmes the White House believes can pass the 50-50 Senate.

Mr Biden is eager to have a deal in hand before he departs later in the day for twin summits in Europe, but the revised new package is losing some of Democrats’ top priorities as the president’s campaign ambitions make way for the political realities of the narrowly divided Congress.

Mr Biden failed in his original goal of securing a vote in Congress, where Democrats hold a razor-thin majority, before going to Rome for meetings with Pope Francis and G20 leaders, then a UN climate summit in Glasgow.

Instead, his dramatic last-minute intervention will present Democrats with a deal too good to refuse, senior aides believe.

Putting the full prestige of his presidency on the line, Mr Biden will unveil the framework agreement to Democratic leaders, then address the American people from the White House, before heading to the airport to board Air Force One.

The White House said Mr Biden will lay out a compromise outline of legislation pouring $1.75 trillion into education, childcare, clean energy and other social services.

This is much less than the original $3.5 trillion price tag Mr Biden and left-leaning Democrats wanted. However, this would still represent a major win a year after Mr Biden, 78, defeated former president Donald Trump with a promise to heal America's "soul."

Weeks of Democratic feuding over both the details and costs have threatened to sink the bill, along with a second initiative meant to invest an additional $1.2 trillion in America's crumbling infrastructure.

Mr Biden is now sure he has Congress ready to accept his deal, although the timing of a vote remains up to the Democratic speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

"The president believes this framework will earn the support of all 50 Democratic senators and pass the House," a senior White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

An official said the two bills Mr Biden wants will "make historic investments" and that the White House is "confident" in getting Democrats to unite.

Mr Biden was set to meet with Democratic leaders in the House of Representatives in private, before returning to the White House for a speech later on Thursday morning. He will depart for Rome shortly after.

The Democrats enjoy a rare period of controlling both houses of Congress and the presidency. However, the margins are so tight -- with only a one vote advantage in the Senate and a handful in the House -- that enacting major legislation has proved far harder than supporters hoped.

Mr Biden has been repeatedly frustrated as just two moderate Democrats in the Senate held up his social spending ambitions, while left-leaning Democrats in the House blocked the infrastructure bill.

Responding to criticism that the pending deal has been watered down too far, a White House official said Mr Biden's framework will still "make historic investments in the United States.

"This will be "the most transformative investment in children and caregiving in generations, the largest effort to combat climate change in history, and historic tax cut for tens of millions of middle class families, and the biggest expansion of affordable health care in a decade," an official said.