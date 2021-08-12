HR McMaster slams Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal

Former US national security adviser HR McMaster said on Thursday that the fallout from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan will be devastating.

Mr McMaster is a retired lieutenant general in the US Army where he served for 34 years.

President Joe Biden has said he is committed to removing all troops from Afghanistan by August 31, but as the US moves out of the country, the Taliban continue to make lightning-fast gains.

The group has captured 10 provincial capitals in six days and now control more than half of the country.

On Thursday, Taliban forces captured the city of Ghazni, only 150 kilometres from the capital Kabul.

Recent US military intelligence has shown the Taliban could take the capital in a mere 90 days.

Mr McMaster, who served as national security adviser from 2017 to 2018 under former president Donald Trump, said what comes next may be worse than the bloody civil war that ravaged Afghanistan from 1992 to 1996.

“This will be that crisis on steroids,” the former head of the National Security Agency said during an event organised by the Wilson Centre, a Washington-based think tank. “Why? You know, in 2001, the population of Kabul was 500,000. Today, it's over five million.”

The UN reported that about 400,000 people have already been displaced in Afghanistan this year. Of those, 59 per cent are children.

“The last few days have seen a deadly escalation of fighting in Helmand, Kandahar, Herat, Kunduz and Nimroz provinces, adding untold suffering in a country where over five million people are already displaced internally,” said Antonio Vitorino, the director general of the UN's International Organisation for Migration.

Former pesident Trump shakes hands with Mr McMaster in Palm Beach, Florida. AP

Mr McMaster feared the US withdrawal could amount to a failure to meet the Responsibility to Protect doctrine signed by UN member states in 2005. The agreement calls on member states to prevent genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

“Where are the people in the Biden administration who were the authors of the [Responsibility to Protect] doctrine? Remember that right to protect after we stood idly by in a genocidal campaign in Rwanda?” he asked. “What are they saying now? Because I would imagine they were in on the decision about the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan.”

The Biden administration has repeatedly said the Afghan government needs to step up and take ownership of its future.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and urged him to accelerate peace negotiations.

Mr McMaster slammed Mr Blinken and the Biden administration for failing to make the same demands of the Taliban.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Members of the militia loyal to Ismail Khan, a former Mujahideen commander, walk in the city of Herat after security forces took back control following fighting between Taliban and Afghan security forces. AP

“I think that this is an astonishing degree of what I call … strategic narcissism — you know, the tendency to define the world as we would like it to be and assume that what we do or decide not to do is decisive towards achieving a favourable outcome,” he said.

Mr McMaster went on to say the US needs to acknowledge that the Taliban have a say in the future of Afghanistan.

“This is evidence of our self-referential approach, an approach that does not acknowledge that others, like this brutal group, the Taliban, these mass murderers and [extremist] terrorists, they actually do have a degree of authorship over the future. I think we're watching the Afghan people pay the price for our self delusion.”

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

What is an ETF? An exchange traded fund is a type of investment fund that can be traded quickly and easily, just like stocks and shares. They come with no upfront costs aside from your brokerage's dealing charges and annual fees, which are far lower than on traditional mutual investment funds. Charges are as low as 0.03 per cent on one of the very cheapest (and most popular), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, with the maximum around 0.75 per cent. There is no fund manager deciding which stocks and other assets to invest in, instead they passively track their chosen index, country, region or commodity, regardless of whether it goes up or down. The first ETF was launched as recently as 1993, but the sector boasted $5.78 billion in assets under management at the end of September as inflows hit record highs, according to the latest figures from ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm. There are thousands to choose from, with the five largest providers BlackRock’s iShares, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisers, Deutsche Bank X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares. While the best-known track major indices such as MSCI World, the S&P 500 and FTSE 100, you can also invest in specific countries or regions, large, medium or small companies, government bonds, gold, crude oil, cocoa, water, carbon, cattle, corn futures, currency shifts or even a stock market crash.

