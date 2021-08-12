Taliban closes in on Afghanistan capital as strategic city of Ghazni falls

An Afghan National Army helicopter flies over the Qargha Lake on the outskirts of Kabul on July 16, 2021. (AFP)

Taliban fighters have taken the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni, which is just 150 kilometres from Kabul, a senior official and the insurgents said on Thursday, as the US said the group could take over the capital in 90 days.

Ghazni is strategically situated along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, and serves as a gateway to the capital and the Taliban's strongholds in the south.

It is the tenth provincial capital to fall into the hands of the Taliban this week.

"The Taliban took control of the key areas of the city, the governor's office, the police headquarters and the prison," Nasir Ahmad Faqiri, head of the provincial council, told AFP.

Mr Faqiri said the fighting continued in parts of the city but the provincial capital was largely in the hands of the insurgents.

The Taliban also confirmed capturing the city, according to their spokesman.

Ghazni's governor, Dawood Laghmani, was arrested along with his colleagues by security forces, said Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai.

Mr Laghmani's arrest came after he had left the province for Kabul.

A US military official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Wednesday, said the new assessment of how long Kabul could stand was a result of the Taliban's rapid gains as US-led foreign forces leave.

“But this is not a foregone conclusion,” the official added, saying the Afghan security forces could reverse the momentum by putting up more resistance.

The takeover of Ghazni will add further pressure on the country's already overstretched airforce, needed to bolster Afghanistan's scattered security forces that have increasingly been cut off from reinforcements by road.

The Taliban now control 65 per cent of Afghanistan and have taken or threaten to take 11 provincial capitals, a senior EU official said on Tuesday.

Faizabad, in the north-eastern province of Badakhshan, on Wednesday became the eighth provincial capital to be seized by the Taliban.

A doctor based in southern Kandahar said the city was receiving scores of bodies of Afghan forces, and some injured Taliban fighters were also seeking medical support. The fighting was extremely intense in Kandahar city, he said, with constant rocket attacks.

All gateways to Kabul, which lies in a valley surrounded by mountains, were choked with civilians entering the city and fleeing violence elsewhere, a western security source there said. It was hard to tell whether Taliban fighters were also getting through, the source said.

“The fear is of suicide bombers entering the diplomatic quarters to scare, attack and ensure everyone leaves at the earliest opportunity,” he said.

Foreign countries are trying to ensure their staff leave Kabul quickly, five foreign security officials told Reuters. One said international airlines were also being asked to evacuate staff.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the attacks were against the spirit of a 2020 agreement.

The Taliban committed to talks on a peace accord that would lead to a “permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” Price said on Wednesday. “All indications at least suggest the Taliban are instead pursuing a battlefield victory.”

“Attacking provincial capitals and targeting civilians is inconsistent with the spirit of the agreement,” he said.

The Taliban deny targeting civilians.

Mr Price said the US was working to forge an international consensus behind the need for a peace accord.

He spoke as envoys from the US, China, Russia and other countries met in Doha with Taliban and Afghan government negotiators to break a months-long deadlock in peace talks.

The loss of Faizabad was a key setback for the government of President Ashraf Ghani, who flew to Mazar-i-Sharif to rally old warlords to the defence of the biggest city in the north as Taliban forces closed in.

Jawad Mujadidi, a provincial council member from Badakhshan, said the Taliban had laid siege to Faizabad before launching its offensive on Tuesday.

“With the fall of Faizabad, the whole of the North-east has come under Taliban control,” Mr Mujadidi told Reuters.

Homeland

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he did not regret his decision to withdraw and urged Afghan leaders to fight for their homeland.

Washington had spent more than $1 trillion over 20 years and lost thousands of US troops, and continued to provide significant air support, food, equipment and salaries to Afghan forces, he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment about assessments that Kabul could be overtaken by the Taliban in 90 days, which were first reported by the Washington Post.

“We are closely watching the deteriorating security conditions in parts of the country, but no particular outcome, in our view, is inevitable,” she said.

Ms Psaki said the plan to withdraw troops by August 31 held and reiterated the administration's view that Afghan forces have the US support they need to fight back.

The Afghans “need to determine if they have the political will to fight back and if they have the ability to unite as leaders to fight back,” she said.

Regional appeal

The Taliban's advance has raised fears of a return to power of the hardline militants who emerged in 1994 from the chaos of civil war.

They controlled most of Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, when they were ousted by a US-led campaign for harbouring Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

A new generation of Afghans, who have come of age since 2001, fears the progress made in areas such as women's rights and media freedom will be squandered.

Afghan officials have appealed for pressure on Pakistan to stop Taliban reinforcements and supplies flowing over the border. Pakistan denies backing the Taliban.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Taliban leaders told him earlier this year they will not negotiate with the Afghan government as long as Mr Ghani remains president.

Mr Ghani is appealing for help from the regional warlords he spent years sidelining as he tried to project the authority of his central government over wayward provinces.

The Taliban have captured districts bordering Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Pakistan and China, heightening regional security concerns.

