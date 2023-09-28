Nagorno-Karabakh: Disputed region to cease to exist on January 1, president declares

Nagorno-Karabakh is to cease to exist on January 1, after the separatist government’s president declared the dissolution of all state institutions by the new year.

"Dissolve all state institutions and organisations under their departmental subordination by January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases to exist," said a decree signed by President Samvel Shakhramanyan.

The document referred to an agreement reached last week to end the fighting under which Azerbaijan will allow the “free, voluntary and unhindered movement” of Nagorno-Karbakh residents in exchange for the disarming of troops in Armenia.

It was issued as tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians fled in the wake of Azerbaijan's military offensive to reclaim full control over the disputed region.

The region was run by separatist authorities for about 30 years and has been the focus of two wars in the past three decades.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan first came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.

In December, Azerbaijan imposed a blockade of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, alleging that the Armenian government was using the road for mineral extraction and illicit weapons shipments to the region’s separatist forces.

Armenia claimed the closure denied basic food and fuel supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh’s approximately 120,000 people.

Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, arguing the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam — a solution long resisted by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, who called it a strategy for Azerbaijan to gain control of the region.

Since the blockade was lifted following Azerbaijan's latest offensive, which began on September 19, and a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russian peacekeepers, more than half of Nagorno-Karabakh's population — 65,000 people — have fled to Armenia.

Hundreds of people have died in the fighting since Azerbaijan seized control of the mountain enclave.

This week dozens of people were killed and 300 injured in an explosion at a fuel depot in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

