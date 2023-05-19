Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi 'blindfolded and tortured' in custody

A jailed Iranian hip-hop artist has been blindfolded and had his fingers broken under torture by the regime, according to a German politician campaigning for his release.

Toomaj Salehi was arrested during anti-regime protests in Iran last year and faces charges of “corruption on earth”, which carry the death penalty and are often used against dissidents.

German MP Ye-One Rhie published footage that she said showed Mr Salehi in Iranian captivity, wearing a blindfold and “wincing in pain” after more than 200 days in detention.

The footage appeared to have been broadcast by an Iranian news agency and came as Ms Rhie warned it was illegal to extract confessions using torture.

She said Mr Salehi was suffering from untreated injuries after months of solitary confinement in Iran.

“You can see him wincing from pain. You can see his broken fingers and hand. Just because he dared to have a different opinion than the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Ms Rhie said.

“Those deeds are punishable by law. So, what does it say about the rule of law in the Islamic Republic of Iran?

“It says that there is no rule of law, no guarantee at all that Toomaj and the many other prisoners will face a just trial. That worries us.”

The protests in Iran followed the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in custody last September, three days after she had been detained by the morality police in Tehran for wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Ms Rhie, who is one of several German MPs acting as sponsor for prisoners in Iran, said Mr Salehi's court date was “still unknown but drawing closer”.

She has previously dismissed assurances from Iran's ambassador in Germany that Mr Salehi’s trial would be conducted fairly.

Marches have taken place in Germany in solidarity with anti-regime protests in Iran. Getty

Her intervention came as Iran announced the execution of three prisoners linked to the protests, ignoring US calls for a reprieve.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were put to death in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Norbert Roettgen, a senior opposition MP in Germany, said on Friday that Berlin and the EU were “not even trying” to save the lives of protesters.

He called on Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to “find words for the horror that is taking place in Iran”.

A German-Iranian national, Jamshid Sharmahd, was sentenced to death in February.

The sentence led to tit-for-tat expulsions from embassies in Berlin and Tehran.