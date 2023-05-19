Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says

Iran executed three men on Friday over recent protests, the judiciary said.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were executed in the central city of Isfahan, it said on Twitter.

They were implicated in the deaths of two members of the Basij paramilitary force and a law enforcement officer.

Protests have swept Iran since September, when Ms Mahsa Amini died in the custody of "modesty police" after her arrest for wearing her hijab "improperly."

Iran has been increasing the use of the death penalty, including by executing four protesters last year, prompting international condemnation.

The US on Thursday urged Iran not to execute the three people.

"We join the people of Iran and the international community in calling on Iran to not carry out these executions," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

