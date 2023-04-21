World powers prepare for rescue missions from Sudan

Follow the latest Sudan updates here

Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has cut short a Pacific trip to focus on the crisis in Sudan, as world powers draw up plans to rescue their citizens.

Mr Cleverly is returning from New Zealand as he makes a flurry of calls to fellow diplomats in the hope of resolving the conflict.

Western governments are scrambling to protect their citizens after aid workers were killed, an EU official was assaulted and UN offices were looted during the violence.

Japan on Friday sent a military transport plane to Djibouti that could rescue about 60 Japanese citizens from Sudan. South Korea said it would likewise station forces nearby.

More than 300 people have died since fighting broke out in the African nation between army generals and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Countries including Britain and Germany have said they are considering all options for a possible rescue mission. Western allies are drawing up lists of their citizens in Sudan.

Dutch marines and medical teams have been deployed to Jordan even as the Netherlands said an evacuation from Sudan was not currently possible.

Reports said the German military had to cancel a rescue flight for 150 people on Wednesday because of worsening violence around Khartoum.

France urged its citizens in Sudan to remain in their homes as it tries to broker a humanitarian ceasefire.

Outside Europe, the Pentagon said it was “deploying additional capabilities” in the region to prepare a possible rescue of US embassy staff.

However, the closure of an international airport in Khartoum means “it’s not safe to undertake a US government co-ordinated evacuation of private American citizens at this time,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

Britain's James Cleverly has called fellow diplomats in the hope of resolving the crisis in Sudan. AP

Nato countries rescued thousands of people from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in 2021, but were criticised for a lack of planning.

One of Mr Cleverly’s predecessors, Dominic Raab, was heavily criticised for staying on holiday while the Taliban conquered Afghanistan. He was demoted a month later.

“It’s with real regret that due to the ongoing situation in Sudan I’ve had to cut the visit short,” said Mr Cleverly after he cancelled stops in Samoa and New Zealand.

The British High Commission in Wellington said Mr Cleverly had made a series of calls from its offices.

He said on Friday he had spoken to French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna about their “mutual concern for French and British citizens in Sudan”.

“Alongside our international partners, we call for a lasting ceasefire,” he said.

Mr Cleverly was in the Pacific after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Japan, where they discussed the crisis in Sudan.

They called on both sides to “renounce violence, return to negotiations, and take active steps to reduce tensions”.

Gunfire was reported on Friday despite appeals by world powers for a ceasefire marking Eid Al Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

Britain said it was unclear which side was responsible for starting the violence, which has undermined hopes of a transition to civilian rule after a coup in 2021.