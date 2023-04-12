Plans for coronation in chaos due to changes and Harry's refusal to confirm attendance

A rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III overran “significantly” according to reports, among a series of issues facing organisers, including Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s refusal to confirm their attendance.

Sources inside Buckingham Palace have spoken about “chaotic” plans for the May 6 event, which are changing daily.

Seating plans have yet to be finalised due to the couple’s indecision over whether to attend — despite the fact the deadline to let Buckingham Palace know already passed on April 3.

In other issues, reports suggest there has been indecision over the route for the procession; fears the king could trip over heavy robes and confusion over a dress code for female royals.

“It’s all very frantic, complete chaos to be frank,” an insider told the Mirror.

“There is a plan, which is supposed to be the blueprint of how the day should operate, but things are changing daily which is causing massive headaches.”

The coronation service was said to have been originally planned to last 90 minutes, finishing at 12.45pm and followed by a 15-minute procession back to Buckingham Palace.

But according to the newspaper, the king is interested in lengthening the procession, which would bring the parade through the streets of central London, rather than a straight route back to the Palace.

Aides raised concerns about the “elaborate” plan and increasing cost.

“Everything should be planned to the minute and such overruns would be a disaster,” the source told the Mirror.

“The schedule from the programme, the carriages, balcony appearance and the RAF fly-past is planned to the minute, so it’s all incredibly stressful.

“If the service is too long, or too complicated, the television audience will turn off and that could be devastating.

“ (We) want to create a sense of majesty and Charles and Camilla have seen months of protests by a growing republican movement.”

The King and Queen Consort have reportedly been practicing their roles in a pretend Abbey which has been built inside Buckingham Palace for the purpose.

Reports suggest Charles has complained about the weight of his robes, with aides worrying about whether he will stumble over them.

A ramp has been ordered to ensure the king does not struggle, says the newspaper.

There has also been a row over whether female members of the royal family should wear tiaras into the Abbey before Camilla enters.

“Senior female royals were only informed of outfits this week prompting a rush to finalise fitting arrangements.”

But Prince Harry’s indecision is causing particular concern, as organisers cannot finalise seating arrangements, transport and security for VIPs.

According to the Mirror, organisers are “exasperated” with the couple, who have publicly complained about the family over the past three years in a string of documentaries, interviews and a book.

The paper claims the Duke and Duchess have been in “email correspondence” with the palace about their attendance, but the prince reportedly remains in a “predicament” about whether to or not to confirm their place.

The palace expects him to attend the ceremony, but it is believed Meghan may remain in the US, given that the day of the coronation coincides with their son Archie’s fourth birthday.

“They (Harry and Meghan) still haven’t confirmed either way,” a source told the Mirror.

“Of course they will be afforded extra time but in all honesty, everyone is exasperated with them.”

The couple has been understood to have been left out of the appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

It comes days after a new book revealed the possibility of stripping Prince Harry of his title was discussed at the “highest level”.

Author Robert Jobson claims senior aides joked the Duke of Sussex was being held “hostage” by his wife Meghan, who they blamed for the rift in the royal family.