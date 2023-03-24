Fire forces diners to flee Lebanese restaurant in London's Belgravia

Diners at an upscale restaurant in London’s Belgravia were forced to flee after a fire broke out.

Seven customers and six restaurant staff fled Abdelwahab Lebanese restaurant before firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the blaze.

London Fire Brigade said about 60 firefighters and eight engines tackled the blaze after receiving a call at 10.40pm. The blaze was brought under control by 2.09am. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Part of the basement of the building was damaged by fire,” the fire brigade said in a statement.

“All of the ducting (extraction system), from the basement to the roof level, was destroyed in the blaze.

“Six staff and seven diners left the building before the Brigade arrived.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used fire escape hoods on one woman and one man who were led to safety from the third floor of the building.”

The hoods, which are worn over people’s heads, provide a person with about 15 minutes of clean filtered air, protecting them against harmful gases.

Belgravia, a district in Central London, was initially developed in the 19th-century by Marquess of Westminster, Robert Grosvenor.

It is home to upscale restaurants and shops, as well as many ultra-wealthy who can afford the eye-wateringly high property prices.