Credit Suisse shares bounce back on central bank lifeline

Shares in Credit Suisse bounced back on Thursday morning having plunged in recent days, after the Swiss central bank said it would provide the banking giant with liquidity.

Early on Thursday, Credit Suisse said it was taking “decisive action” to strengthen its liquidity by exercising its option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank.

Its shares jumped by 35 per cent, wiping out losses incurred on Wednesday.

Analysts said it was reminiscent of the promise by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to “do whatever it takes” to support the euro during the financial crash more than a decade ago, and that it was essentially a blank cheque for Credit Suisse.

Confidence question

The central bank's action is designed to halt a crisis of confidence in Switzerland's second-largest lender that has resulted from years of scandals and losses.

But it leaves the Swiss National Bank responsible should confidence in Credit Suisse start to nosedive again.

Credit Suisse is still trying to push ahead with a radical restructuring it undertook in October to restore profitability.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US last week sparked a widespread flight to quality, meaning depositors moved their funds from Credit Suisse to rivals thought to be more stable, such as UBS.

Credit Suisse's troubles came to a head last year amid a storm of speculation that it could collapse. It has since struggled to recover, after customers withdrew about $120 billion in the fourth quarter.

Founded in 1858 it is the first globally-systemically important bank to receive a lifeline since the 2008 global financial crisis.

Writing on the pavement in front of the global headquarters of Credit Suisse, a day after its shares dropped about 30 per cent. Getty Images

'Zombie bank'

The question analysts are asking now is whether Credit Suisse can reposition itself and regain the confidence of investors.

The trouble is that the act of having to throw the bank a lifeline does not inspire confidence in it.

Susannah Streeter at Hargreaves Lansdown noted that “it underlines how fragile the lender [Credit Suisse] had become, as the withdrawal of deposits continued at pace and confidence seeped away.”

Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of New York-based Great Hill Capital, said: “The Swiss authorities will probably want to keep it on life support because of national symbolism”.

“They’re going to prop this thing up and walk it around like it's alive, but it will basically be a zombie bank that’s state-controlled.”

As such, the speculation is now that Credit Suisse will be broken up and sold off.

In a research note, JP Morgan said the most likely scenario is that Credit Suisse's Swiss rival UBS would take it over.

The note added that the support from the Swiss National Bank overnight was “not enough” and that Credit Suisse's situation is dominated by continuing struggles to regain market confidence, while its franchise is being eroded.