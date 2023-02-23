Portrait of Omai: Time running out for Old Master portrait of a person of colour

Time is running out for the £50 million Portrait of Omai — one of Britain’s most important paintings of a person of colour — and the search for a UK gallery to acquire it.

It shows Pacific Islander Omai, one of the earliest and most-celebrated Polynesian visitors to England, in flowing white Tahitian dress. He travelled with Captain Cook on HMS Adventure to London in 1774.

The British government in March put an export ban on the painting until March 10 this year on the grounds that it was a culturally and artistically important work.

It is currently in the National Portrait Gallery in London but the £50 million ($60.15 million) price tag is too proving costly for any UK gallery to buy without financial assistance. Should such a buyer not come forward within the next two weeks, the painting will likely be lost to an overseas collector.

What is the Portrait of Omai?

The painting by Sir Joshua Reynolds depicts Omai, who arrived in London in the late 18th century.

It is a full-length, life-size painting with an estimated value of £50 million.

Reynolds’ portrait was exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1776, shortly after its subject returned to the Pacific.

It is a romanticised image, illustrating European perceptions, and holds special status in the evolution of grand portraiture of the period, impressive both in scale and attention to detail.

Why is it important?

The painting is inextricably linked to the great voyages of discovery and exploration during this period.

It offers an important insight into the British reception, understanding and representation of people from beyond Europe at that time.

Reynolds, one of the foremost British painters of his day, became the first president of the Royal Academy. His work and beliefs had a profound effect on subsequent generations of British artists.

The Portrait of Omai is considered a masterpiece of 18th-century British painting.

Why was the export ban put in place?

The UK government's arts and culture committee granted the export ban to allow time for a British gallery to buy it.

The portrait was sold to Irish collector John Magnier in 2001 for £10 million. He applied for a permanent licence application last year, leading to a deferral. A previous effort to move the painting abroad failed in 2003.

The National Portrait Gallery in London is trying to find donations from wealthy individuals and charitable trusts but they are reportedly having trouble in raising the £50 million.

The UK Arts Council said the painting was of aesthetic importance and of outstanding significance for the study of British history and 18th century art and, in particular, for the work of Reynolds.

“This magnificent British portrait has a global resonance,” committee member Christopher Baker said.

“It illustrates the connectivity of the world in the late 18th century through exploration and the spread of colonial ambitions, as well as the fascination that high-profile cultural encounters inspired.”