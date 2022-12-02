Sajid Javid announces decision to not run in next UK general election

The former Conservative government minister Sajid Javid had said he will not stand as an MP at the next general election.

The senior Tory is among the latest names to bow out of seeking re-election after a turbulent period for the party.

Mr Javid, who previously served as chancellor of the exchequer and health secretary, said the decision to quit politics had been one he had “wrestled with for some time”.

After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election.



Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in. pic.twitter.com/qskUo5jjOR — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) December 2, 2022

He cited boundary changes to his constituency of Bromsgrove as a contributory factor.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved for Bromsgrove District and of my work in Parliament and Government,” he said in a letter posted on Twitter.

“This decision will not mark the end of my Parliamentary activity, particularly for the causes I care deeply about. Nor will it impact my duties as a local MP on behalf of constituents across Bromsgrove.

“Being the local MP and serving in Government has been the privilege of my life and I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve.

“I always sought to make decisions in the national interest, and in line with my values, and I can only hope my best was sufficient.

“I will of course continue to support my friend the Prime Minister and the people of Bromsgrove in any way I can.”