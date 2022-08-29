Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as UK leader, says former MP

Boris Johnson could try to force his way back into office, a former UK Conservative Cabinet minister has predicted.

Rory Stewart, who ran against Mr Johnson for the Tory leadership in 2019, likened the departing leader to former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and ex-US president Donald Trump, both of whom are plotting comebacks.

The former international development minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Mr Johnson has an "extraordinary ego" and believes he was badly treated.

“He doesn’t see the reality, which is that he was a terrible prime minister and that he lost his job because of deep flaws of character," Mr Stewart said.

“And yes, I fear we’re going to end up with a second Berlusconi or a second Trump trying to rock back in again.”

Mr Johnson was ousted by his own MPs after a series of scandals and is set to be replaced at No 10 by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak next week.

Mr Stewart also told The Guardian that Mr Johnson is going to be "hovering around, hoping for a populist return”.

Mr Johnson could reportedly take another shot at the Conservative Party leadership if his successor, widely expected to be Ms Truss, is brought down by the cost-of-living crisis.

One obstacle could be the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether Mr Johnson lied to MPs over Downing Street lockdown parties, but some of his allies have already denounced the probe as "a witch hunt”.

Deeply honoured to take over as the new President of @GiveDirectly after @MichaelLFaye's decade of extraordinary achievements with a wonderful team - delivering funds to people in poverty + transforming lives. V excited to take the mission forward. In Uganda this coming week... https://t.co/he3qt8bLBg — Rory Stewart (@RoryStewartUK) August 29, 2022

Mr Stewart, a long-time critic of Mr Johnson, quit the Conservative Party in 2019 after losing the whip for voting to block a no-deal Brexit.

He quit the party the following month and immediately launched a bid for the London mayoralty as an independent candidate but pulled out of the race after the vote was delayed to 2021, saying it was too difficult to sustain a campaign extended by the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, it was announced that he had been appointed president of the GiveDirectly international aid charity, which seeks to help donors send money straight to the world’s poorest households.

Mr Stewart had stints in the army and the diplomatic service before his career as an MP in Westminster.

He said he was “beyond excited” about the move to the non-profit organisation.

He currently co-hosts a politics podcast with former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell.