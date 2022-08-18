Ryan Giggs denies ‘completely losing self-control’ and headbutting girlfriend

Ryan Giggs has denied claims from his ex-partner that he headbutted her after “completely losing his self-control” during an argument.

The former Manchester United footballer made the statement as he returned to the witness box on Thursday for a second day of cross-examination from prosecutor Peter Wright QC.

Giggs, 48, headbutted Ms Greville, 38, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1, 2020, prosecutors claim.

Mr Wright asked Giggs about the prepared statement he gave to police the day after the incident, in which he said a “scuffle” broke out over Ms Greville’s phone, and that his head clashed with hers accidentally.

“The reality is you headbutted her, didn’t you?” the prosecutor said.

“No,” said Giggs.

“Because in this dispute with her, you had, by that stage, completely lost your self-control,” Mr Wright said.

“No,” Giggs repeated.

He also denied threatening to headbutt Ms Greville’s sister, Emma.

The ex-Wales manager told the court he “didn’t know” why he had put in his police statement: “On both occasions I was attacked.”

He agreed with Mr Wright that it was “an important assertion to be making”.

Giggs was also asked about the line in his statement: “The last thing I would ever want to do is harm her [Ms Greville] emotionally or physically.”

Asked by Mr Wright if that was true, Giggs said: “Yes.”

“Or is it, in fact, that these are the two things you did intend so far as this woman is concerned?” Mr Wright said.

“No,” Giggs replied.

He agreed with Mr Wright that after the “scuffle” he had been “chastising” Emma Greville for calling the police.

“You were blaming her for what had happened, weren’t you?” Mr Wright said.

“Yes,” Giggs replied.

“Why were you blaming Emma?” asked Mr Wright.

“I don’t know,” said Giggs.

Mr Wright reminded him of the emergency 999 call Emma Greville made from the house, which started with her saying: “Assault. Headbutted her.”

“Who assaulted who?", asked the call operator, with Giggs heard in the background using an expletive.

“You could hear her speaking on the phone?” Mr Wright asked Giggs.

“Yes,” said Giggs.

“Why didn’t you say ‘that’s rubbish’ or ‘what are you talking about?’” said Mr Wright.

“I don’t know,” Giggs replied.

“Or why didn’t you say ‘it was an accident’?” added Mr Wright.

“I don’t know,” said Giggs.

Emma Greville went on to say in the 999 call: “He has just headbutted her in the face ... You have headbutted my sister.”

“You were seeking to persuade her not to make the complaint?” Mr Wright said to Giggs in court.

“Yes,” said Giggs.

“Why?” asked Mr Wright.

“I don’t know,” said Giggs.

“What you did, I suggest, was you sought to use emotional influence on her, didn’t you?” said Mr Wright.

“No,” Giggs replied.

“Emotional blackmail, wasn’t it?” Mr Wright said.

“No,” said Giggs.

Mr Wright said Emma Greville also said during the 999 call: “I don’t care if your daughter is 17. I don’t care about your daughter.”

“You were seeking here to dissuade her from making that complaint?” he asked Giggs.

“Yes,” said Giggs.

Mr Wright went on: “And you were seeking to use your daughter as the lever?”

“Yes,” said Giggs.

“Why?” said Mr Wright.

“I don’t know,” Giggs replied.

The former Wales boss agreed with Mr Wright that his “demeanour had changed” by the time police arrived and first spoke to him in the hallway of his house.

“Why the change?” asked Mr Wright.

“I don’t know,” said Giggs.

“You are a completely changed man by then. Why?” said Mr Wright.

“I don’t know,” replied Giggs.

Mr Wright reminded Giggs that he told an officer: “I have hit her in the lip.”

“Why not say it was an accident?” asked the prosecutor.

“I don’t know,” said Giggs.

“Why not say ‘my mouth or my head or my face has caught her lip?” said Mr Wright.

“I don’t know,” Giggs responded.

“I’m going to suggest you were saying what had happened, Mr Giggs, because you had assaulted her, hadn’t you?” added Mr Wright.

“No,” Giggs replied.

He is on trial at Manchester Crown Court where he denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020, assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm, and the common assault of her younger sister Emma, 26, by elbowing her in the jaw.