Dubai and Abu Dhabi hotels ranked inside world's top 20 in Tripadvisor Awards 2024

Tripadvisor has named the best hotels to stay in around the world in 2024 and two UAE properties make the cut.

The world's largest travel guidance platform unveiled its list of winners on Tuesday, and included the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in its top 20 ranking based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Ritz-Carlton Dubai is one of the emirate's stalwart properties, having opened in the area that has since become The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence in 1998. That was years before Dubai Marina, The Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters came into existence and the resort was one of the hotel group's first addresses in the Middle East and North Africa.

From 7,359 reviews, Tripadvisor travellers are most impressed with the luxury hotel's swimming pools and child-friendly facilities, ranking the hotel as the 17th best in the world.

In the UAE capital, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers opened in 2001 after taking over the existing site from Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts. The property ranks at number 20 for 2024. The skyscraper was a favourite with 7,674 Tripadvisor reviewers who appreciated its infinity pool and swim-up bar.

The adults-only pool at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers has a swim-up bar that Tripadvisor travellers liked. Photo: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

The National previously reviewed the Hilton-owned hotel and was impressed by its wow-factor views and impeccable service.

When it comes to the overall best hotel in the world for 2024, the honour goes to Hotel Colline de France, a boutique hotel in Gramado, a mountain resort town in Brazil. The property is known for its personalised service and French elegance, and has ranked in Tripadvisor's top five for three consecutive years.

In second place is Oblu Select Lobigili, an adults-only escape in the Maldives, while La Siesta Hoi Ann Resort and Spa in Vietnam ranks third.

“Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travellers for their remarkable service, stunning design and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience,” said Dan Mitchell, vice president and general manager for hotels at Tripadvisor.

Other notable entries in the top 20 list include Chandys Windy Woods in Chithirapuram, India and two properties in Turkey, the Romance Istanbul Hotel and the Voyage Belek Golf And Spa in Belek.

“According to our Tripadvisor reviewers – each of the world's best hotels caters to the traveller looking for accessible luxury and unique, tailored experiences,” added Mitchell.

Tripadvisor's top 20 hotels in the world in 2024

1. Hotel Colline de France - Gramado, Brazil. Photo: Hotel Colline de France

In the US, the number one hotel to check into is the Shore Hotel in Santa Monica, California. Luma Hotel Times Square, a four-star skyscraper in New York City ranks second on the US hit list. Hotel Emma in San Antonio, Texas is the fifth best in the US, but takes the number one spot for luxury hotels across the continent.

New for 2024, Tripadvisor has announced three new award categories including the best pet-friendly, sustainable and wellness hotels. Topping the list for holidays with four-legged friends is Hotel Fioreze Quero Quero. This Brazilian property has over two acres of open space, making it perfect for pups and their owners to explore.

Voco Dubai The Palm just missed out on inclusion on a list of the world' top 20 best pet-friendly hotels from Tripadvisor, ranking at number 21. Photo: Voco Dubai The Palm

Voco Dubai The Palm just missed out on inclusion in the world's top 20 pet-friendly hotels, with the Palm West Beach hotel listed at number 21.

Sustainable kudos goes to Banyan Tree hotel group after the Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape in Bali, took the award as the world's most sustainable hotel. Guests visiting here are impressed by the sustainably grown food and the jungle resort's natural surroundings.

And the Maldives takes the crown for having the world's best wellness hotel. The Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa is a tropical sanctuary on the Raa Atoll that's a favourite with Tripadvisor reviewers thanks to its sprawling wellness centre. It also ranked as the number one all-inclusive hotel in the world in the platform's 2024 Travellers' Choice Awards.