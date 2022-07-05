Two senior UK Cabinet ministers resign to pile pressure on PM Boris Johnson

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak, two senior members of the UK Cabinet, resigned on Tuesday, piling more pressure on embattled Prime Minster Boris Johnson to step down.

Sajid Javid resigned as health secretary from Mr Johnson's government.

READ MORE Boris Johnson suffers blow from senior diplomat

"I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care," Mr Javid wrote on Twitter.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

Rishi Sunak said he was resigning as chancellor, writing on Twitter: “I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

The finance minister told Mr Johnson the public deserved the truth about where the country was headed, and said “our approaches are fundamentally too different”.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

“The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously," he said.

“On those occasions where I disagreed with you privately, I have supported you publicly.

“In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.

“I am sad to be leaving government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this.”

But the resignations of Mr Javid – a former leadership contender – and Mr Sunak, viewed as a potential successor to the Prime Minister, mean Mr Johnson’s position is now perilous.

The Prime Minister’s authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41 per cent of his MPs vote against him.

The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously.



I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.



My letter to the Prime Minister below. pic.twitter.com/vZ1APB1ik1 — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 5, 2022

The loss of crunch by-elections in Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield in June triggered the resignation of party chairman Oliver Dowden.

Mr Javid said many politicians as well as the public had lost confidence in Mr Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership — and you have therefore lost my confidence too," Mr Javid said in a letter to Johnson. "We [the Conservative Party] may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest. Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.

Sir Keir Starmer had earlier on Tuesday called on members of the Cabinet to resign in response to Mr Johnson’s handling of the Chris Pincher scandal.

Tonight we have seen leadership from @RishiSunak and @sajidjavid.



Honourable decisions made by honourable men.



The Conservative Party still has so much to offer to our country. It’s time for a fresh start. — Mark Harper (@Mark_J_Harper) July 5, 2022

The Labour leader said those remain in the Cabinet would be “nodding dogs” if they did not quit. Sir Keir spoke to journalists shortly before news of Rishi Sunak’s resignation broke.

“Should his Cabinet members make sure he leaves office? Yes they should. It’s their responsibility, in the national interest, to remove him from office."

More Cabinet ministers will resign and will be shown the door, according to Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the MP for North West Leicestershire said: “I guess they (Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid) finally got where much of the party got weeks if not months ago, that we just can’t carry on like this. What a shambles. It has been a shambles.”