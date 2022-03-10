Food and heating shortages as attack on Ukraine's Mariupol intensifies

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Food is running short in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the local Red Cross has warned.

The International Committee of the Red Cross team said there was no heating and food supplies were running low as temperatures are set to hit minus 5°C.

“No electricity, water and gas supply, meaning no means for heating,” said Sasha Volkov, deputy head of the Red Cross delegation in the city.

Russian forces intensified their bombardment of Mariupol and other cities on Thursday, trapping hundreds of thousands of people.

“All the shops and pharmacies were looted four to five days ago,” Mr Volkov said, between coughs.

“Some people still have food but I’m not sure for how long it will last. Many people report having no food for children.

“People started to attack each other for food. People started to ruin someone’s car to take the gasoline out.”

"Many have no water at all for drinking."



Our colleague Sasha is in #Mariupol👇 pic.twitter.com/dPm0KbgbXK — ICRC Ukraine (@ICRC_ua) March 10, 2022

He said medicine was running low and water had to be fetched from a local stream.

“We still have some storage of potable water,” Mr Volkov said. “When we run out of the stock, we will boil water from the stream. So we are comparatively good compared to others.

“It's really cold. We still have some fuel for generators so we have electricity for three to four hours a day.

“We have started to get sick, many of us, because of the humidity and cold that we have. We tried to achieve hygiene standards as much as possible but it is not always actually possible.”

The heavy bombardment of the southern port city kept most residents off the streets and in shelters on Thursday.

Fire crews rescued a woman from a destroyed building, and tried to rescue a seriously injured boy from the rubble.

An air strike on a city maternity hospital on Wednesday has sparked international outcry.

The Russian Defence Ministry on Thursday denied it was responsible and claimed the explosions that hit the building were staged to smear Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, centre, and Ukranian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba before their meeting during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey. The Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers were expected to discuss Russia's 'special military operation' in Ukraine. EPA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack a war crime.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was deeply upset by images showing the use of “lethal weapons … in an indiscriminate manner in the city centre”.

“Nothing justifies” what happened in Mariupol, Mr Macron said.