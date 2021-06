Inauguration Day: Joe Biden is sworn in as 46th US president - as it happened

Inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States US President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential inauguration in Washington. Reuters (Reuters)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were officially sworn in as US president and vice president during a historic inauguration in a highly fortified Washington.

The ceremony came only two weeks after a violent insurrection at the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.

Ms Harris became the first woman vice president of the US.

In his first hours as president in the Oval Office, Mr Biden signed more than a dozen executive orders on issues including immigration, Covid-19, the environment and the economy.

Former president Donald Trump skipped the inauguration of Mr Biden, a first in modern history. Here's how the day unfolded:

