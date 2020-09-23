Donald Trump attacks McCain’s widow for backing Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump arrives at his 'Great American Comeback' campaign event in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. EPA

US President Donald Trump has attacked Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican maverick John McCain, for her endorsement of his Democratic rival, Joe Biden.

With 41 days until the election, the race between Mr Trump and Mr Biden has narrowed in key states.

“I hardly know Cindy McCain other than having put her on a committee at her husband’s request,” Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday, hours after Ms McCain announced her support for Mr Biden.

He dismissed her move, calling Mr Biden “John McCain’s lapdog” and saying that “Cindy can have Sleepy Joe".

Ms McCain announced her support for Mr Biden late on Tuesday evening, almost a month after appearing in a video at the Democratic National Convention.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first," she tweeted. "We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost.

"There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation and that is Joe Biden."

Her endorsement holds extra weight in the battleground state of Arizona, the result of which could help to tip the election on November 3.

Arizonans are waking up to some pretty big news on the front page of @azcentral. 🌵🚀 pic.twitter.com/E1VeVMgqvH — Geoff Burgan (@GeoffBurgan) September 23, 2020

Polls released this week are showing a dead-heat race between Mr Trump and Mr Biden in Georgia, Iowa, Florida and Arizona.

Both candidates will be travelling or sending surrogates to these states and the Biden campaign is using its $141 million (Dh517.8m) financial advantage over Mr Trump’s to air TV ads there.

The two candidates will face off for the first time next Tuesday in a televised debate moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

The first of the three debates between the two will address six topics: the candidates’ records; the Supreme Court; the pandemic; the economy; race and social unrest; and the integrity of the US election.

Cindy McCain, the widow of US Senator John McCain, and her sons and daughters look on after a Military Honour Guard placed the casket of her late husband into a hearse at the end of his memorial service. AFP

Mr Trump again on Tuesday questioned the process of mail-in-ballots, linking with to the Supreme Court nomination after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He said a Full Court would be needed to have him elected if he contested the result.

"We need nine justices," Mr Trump said. "You need that with the unsolicited millions of ballots that they're sending. You're going to need nine justices."

He plans to announce his new Supreme Court nominee at 5pm on Saturday.

Conservative judge and former law professor Amy Coney Barrett is believed to be a favourite, having been invited to the White House twice this week.

Senate Republicans are hoping for a swift vote before the election on November 3.

Hearings for the nomination could begin on October 12, with a final vote by the full Senate on the week of October 26, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

But Democrats, a minority in the Senate, could use a delaying tactic to slow the nomination process.

Brad Jones, a research associate at the Pew Research Centre, told The National that the US public was increasingly divided along party lines and it was unclear how the Supreme Court fight would affect the election.

“Not much has moved people’s preferences,” Mr Jones said, despite Mr Trump’s unconventional way of running his campaign.

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

