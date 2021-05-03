Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years

Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Melinda French In this Jan. 9, 1994, file photo, computer mogul Bill Gates III and bride Melinda French greet guests in a reception line at a private estate in Seattle. The couple was married in Hawaii the week prior. AP Photo (Associated Press)

Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates announced on Monday on Twitter that they have decided to divorce but pledged to continue working together to lead one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations.

The couple have been married for 27 years and have three children together.

Mr Gates, 65, who cofounded Microsoft and is ranked fourth on Forbes list of the world’s wealthiest, and his wife Melinda French Gates, 56, established the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in a bid to give away billions of dollars.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has become one of the most powerful and influential forces in global public health, spending more than $50 billion over the past two decades to bring a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

The Gates have backed widely praised programmes in malaria and polio eradication, child nutrition and vaccines. The foundation last year committed $1.75 billion to Covid-19 relief.

"After a lot of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple wrote in identical tweets on their personal Twitter accounts.

"We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

They said they will continue to work together at the foundation, which also works to combat climate change and bolster US education.

“We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life," they said in their statement.

In a joint petition for dissolution of marriage, the couple asserted their legal union was "irretrievably broken," but said they had reached an agreement on how to divide their marital assets.

No details of that accord were disclosed in the filing in King County Superior Court in Seattle.

Bloomberg estimated the couple’s assets at $146 billion.

In 2010, the couple and billionaire investor Warren Buffett created the Giving Pledge, a promise to give at least half their wealth to charity, and urged the world’s richest to join them. Over 170 others have so far joined, including Mark Zuckerberg, Mike Bloomberg and George Lucas.

The two have been active throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in encouraging the development of vaccines with grants and publicly abiding by health safety measures.

Through their foundation, which Mr Gates has fully committed to after stepping away from day-to-day operations at Microsoft, the couple has given away more than $50 billion.

The foundation also currently has over $51bn in assets, according to a tax filing cited by CNBC.

The news quickly captured attention on social media as it follows the 2019 divorce of Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott.

That split, the largest divorce settlement in history, immediately made Ms Scott one of the world’s richest people.

In the months that followed, she became one of the most influential philanthropists in the world, giving away billions of dollars to often overlooked causes among billionaire donors.

The Gates’s wealth could prove more complex to carve up than the Bezos fortune, which was largely concentrated in Amazon stock.

The former couple met in New York in the 1980s, early into Melinda’s time as a product manager at Microsoft, before they married in Hawaii in 1994.

When deciding whether to marry, Bill made a pro-and-con list on a whiteboard – Melinda related how she walked into his bedroom to find him tabulating various factors in the Netflix documentary series “Inside Bill’s Brain.”

The couple’s philanthropy has always been deeply rooted in their relationship and marriage.

On a trip to Africa during their engagement that the couple decided they would become serious philanthropists.

“We fell in love with everything we saw but it’s really not at all trite to say that we really fell in love with the people,” Melinda Gates said at a Salesforce event in 2016.

“It just started us on this series of questions of sort of saying to ourselves, ‘What is going on here?’”

Later on in the trip, the couple filled out a marriage questionnaire to make sure they had the same values. That’s when they decided “the vast majority of resources from Microsoft would go back to society,” Melinda Gates said.

The day before they wed in Hawaii, Bill’s mother, Mary, who had been trying to convince him to dramatically increase his charity, gave Melinda a letter that closed with the words “From those to whom much is given, much is expected.”

“It was an easy discussion. We just thought it would be later in our lives when we got to do it,” Melinda Gates said.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Dirham Stretcher tips for having a baby in the UAE Selma Abdelhamid, the group's moderator, offers her guide to guide the cost of having a young family: • Buy second hand stuff They grow so fast. Don't get a second hand car seat though, unless you 100 per cent know it's not expired and hasn't been in an accident. • Get a health card and vaccinate your child for free at government health centres Ms Ma says she discovered this after spending thousands on vaccinations at private clinics. • Join mum and baby coffee mornings provided by clinics, babysitting companies or nurseries. Before joining baby classes ask for a free trial session. This way you will know if it's for you or not. You'll be surprised how great some classes are and how bad others are. • Once baby is ready for solids, cook at home Take the food with you in reusable pouches or jars. You'll save a fortune and you'll know exactly what you're feeding your child.

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

Playing records of the top 10 in 2017 How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season 1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9) 2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10) 3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3) 4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11) 5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8) 6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14) 7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14) 8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19) 9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14) 10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

