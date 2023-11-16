Canadian white nationalist found guilty of murdering four Muslims in 2021 attack

A Canadian white nationalist who deliberately ran over and killed four members of a Muslim family with his pick-up truck in 2021 was found guilty of first-degree murder on Thursday.

The killings shocked Canada, a country that encourages mass immigration and takes pride in its multiculturalism.

The jury took about six hours to convict Nathaniel Veltman, 22, who attacked the family in the Ontario town of London. He faces life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Prosecutors said the attack was an act of terrorism.

They said Veltman had written a manifesto entitled A White Awakening in which he outlined hatred of Islam and opposition to mass immigration and multiculturalism.

Five members of the Afzaal family, originally from Pakistan, were out for an evening walk in June 2021 when Veltman ran over them on the pavement with his pick-up truck.

The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, their daughter Yumnah, 15, and Mr Afzaal's mother Talat, 74.

The couple's nine-year-old son suffered serious injuries.

Veltman, who shortly after the assault admitted “I did it. I killed those people,” was also found guilty of one charge of attempted murder.

“Today's verdict is a monumental step in the fight against hate and Islamophobia. It sets a precedent against white nationalist terrorism,” said Abdul Fattah Twakkal, an imam at the London Muslim Mosque.

Canada Hate Crime Four people were killed and one was injured in what police in London, Ontario, Canada, say was a hate crime against Muslims. Nafisa Azima and her daughter, Seena Safdari, visit a memorial at the place where a family of five was struck by a hit-and-run motorist. AP Photo

Veltman's lawyer, Christopher Hicks, said his client was shocked but did not say if he would appeal.

A sentencing hearing will be held on December 1, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said.

It was the worst attack against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

“The enduring grief, trauma and the irreplaceable void left by the loss of multiple generations has pierced us profoundly,” Ms Salman's mother Tabinda Bukhari told reporters.

“This trial and verdict are a reminder that there is still much work to be done to address hatred in all forms that lives in our communities.”

Veltman pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder. His defence, citing what it called his mental challenges, said the actions amounted to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

In the manifesto, Veltman wrote “I am a white nationalist” and said white people were “facing genocide”.

Prosecutors said he also repeatedly watched the video of a mass shooting by a white supremacist in New Zealand, which killed 51 people.

Canada has experienced a sharp rise in hate crimes against religion, sexual orientation and race since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada said last year.