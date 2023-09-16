Mexico extradites ‘El Chapo’ son Ovidio Guzman to US

Ovidio Guzman, one of the sons of incarcerated drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was extradited to the US on Friday, Mexican and US authorities said.

Mr Guzman, the alleged leader of a major drug trafficking organisation suspected of funnelling narcotics to the US, was taken out of a Mexican prison by Interpol agents for his extradition.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Mr Guzman had been extradited, calling it the latest step in US efforts to attack “every aspect” of the drug trafficking operations run by the Sinaloa Cartel long associated with the Guzman family.

“I am also grateful to our Mexican government counterparts for this extradition,” Mr Garland said in a statement.

“The Justice Department will continue to hold accountable those responsible for fuelling the opioid epidemic that has devastated too many communities across the country.”

Two Mexican officials familiar with the matter also confirmed Guzman's extradition.

Mexican media including news network Milenio reported that Mr Guzman had been taken out of a maximum-security prison in central Mexico to be flown across the border.

The extradition of Mr Guzman comes amid US pressure on Mexico to curb fentanyl trafficking and Republican presidential candidates vowing to send the military to Mexico to disrupt shipments and fight cartels.

The alleged drug trafficker was arrested in January in Culiacan, in Sinaloa state, in the midst of a wave of violence in the city that left one police officer dead and 27 people injured. He later was transferred to Mexico City, where he remained in the Altiplano prison until Friday.

Mr Guzman is considered the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, a top producer and distributor of fentanyl and other drugs.

He was released by the Mexican government after his capture in October 2019 led to widespread violence across Culiacan.

