Rising mental health problems: the human and economic costs

OECD report shows the true effect of psychological conditions brought on by Covid-19 pandemic

A woman looking through window with mask - stock photo. Getty Images
A woman looking through window with mask - stock photo. Getty Images

Officials from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development have warned about the mounting mental health problems affecting people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation in Paris called for a “redoubling of efforts” to integrate mental health, work and education policy.

Cases of anxiety and depression have increased significantly across all OECD countries.

In the UK, anxiety levels more than doubled in 2020, increasing in adults to 50 per cent from 21 per cent in 2019.

Read More

Takalam co-founders Inas Abu Shashieh, left, and Khawla Hammad, at Hub71. Victor Besa / The NationalCovid-related stress, burnout and anxiety most common complaints to UAE counselling service

Covid mental health symptoms ‘the norm rather than the exception’

In many parts of the world, the largely intangible and hidden manifestations of mental health problems make them hard to quantify and difficult for services to allocate resources.

But the group’s detailed breakdown of costs and policies across several countries makes it clear that beyond the personal toll, the cost of unmet mental health needs to the economy is high, at 4.2 per cent of GDP across the OECD countries.

The analysis shows more than a third of these costs are indirect and associated with work absence and productivity.

Ulrik Vestergaard Knudsen, deputy secretary general of the OECD, told an online event for the report's launch that its timing was “critically important” given how recent data reveals what experts are calling “a tsunami” of mental health issues.

Before the onset of the Covid-19 crisis, an estimated one in two people experienced a mental health condition at some point, with one in five living with illness at any given time.

Mr Knudsen said people with mental health conditions had an annual mortality rate up to four times higher than the general population.

Given the known correlations between financial security, employment status, access to treatment and mental health, populations will continue to struggle long after the physical effects of the coronavirus are contained.

Even before the pandemic, a significant number of claimants for sickness pay suffered from mental health conditions.

The report says nearly 60 per cent of Employment Support Allowance claimants in the UK had a mental or behavioural disorder.

In Sweden, 29 per cent of all sickness compensation was related to a mental health condition.

The OECD’s findings make the correlation between poor mental health and a depressed economy quite clear.

While acknowledging laudable shifts in attitude, particularly over the past decade with a concerted effort to de-stigmatise mental health concerns, Mr Knudsen called for better resourcing to meet the growing “treatment gap”.

The disparity between demand and supply of mental health services is estimated to exceed 50 per cent worldwide.

In OECD countries, more than two thirds of working-age people who wanted mental health care could not obtain it and 20 per cent of those who did complained of poor treatment.

On average, mental health spending in those countries is 7 per cent of health budgets, which Mr Knudsen said had barely changed in the past decade.

Christine Morgan, chief executive of Australia’s National Mental Health Commission, told the panel she wanted her government move from a profit-and-loss approach to mental health spending to a balance sheet method that seeks long-term prevention.

“Mental health and well-being is a right of every individual and I want to see us in a world where we have equity in investment in mental health as well as physical health,’ said Ms Morgan, who is also Australia’s suicide prevention adviser.

In some countries, the initial shock of the pandemic and the build-up of mental health needs led to emergency funding and more accessible treatment options, including digital solutions.

But such measures could be temporary and do not fulfil the overall requirements.

While the end of lockdowns around the world will spark a rise in overall happiness, it would be a costly mistake to think mental health issues will subside.

Updated: June 8, 2021 11:26 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is willing to be arrested in order to reopen his theatres. Getty Images 

Composer Lloyd Webber: open theatres or arrest me

Europe
Most countries require children to take a pre-travel Covid-19 test, but it depends on their age. Getty

Summer travel from UAE with children: all about Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests

Health
Nurse Blessy Jinu talks to Mira Tannira, a pupil at the Al Shola American School in Ajman on June 8. Pawan Singh / The National

Covid-19 vaccination picks up pace in Ajman schools but most pupils opt for shot after exams

Education
Travellers wear face masks as they check in for an international flight in Los Angeles, California. AFP

US loosens travel warnings for 110 countries as pandemic wanes

World
Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, at the council session on Tuesday. Courtesy: Federal National Council

UAE health minister to consider plan for Covid-19 testing cost to be covered by insurance

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government