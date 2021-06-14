Man with 39 wives and 94 children dies in India

Ziona Chana was the leader of a small Christian sect founded in 1942

Family members of Ziona Chana, right, pose for a group photograph outside their residence in Baktawng village in the north-eastern Indian state of Mizoram on October 7, 2011. Reuters
Family members of Ziona Chana, right, pose for a group photograph outside their residence in Baktawng village in the north-eastern Indian state of Mizoram on October 7, 2011. Reuters

A 76-year-old man who had 39 wives and 94 children and was said to be the head of the world's largest family has died in north-east India, the chief minister of his home state said.

Ziona Chana, the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy, died on Sunday, Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram and who goes by one name, said in a tweet.

Ziona's family had total of 167 members, including 33 grandchildren, which local media claimed to be the family largest.

However Winston Blackmore, the head of a polygamous Mormon sect in Canada, has around 150 children from 27 wives –178 people in total.

Ziona lived with his family in a vast, four-storey pink structure with around 100 rooms in Baktawng, a remote village in Mizoram that became a tourist attraction as a result, according to Zoramthanga.

The sect, named "Chana", was founded by Ziona's father in 1942 and has a membership of hundreds of families. Ziona married his first wife when he was 17, and claimed he once married 10 wives in a single year.

They shared a dormitory near his private bedroom, and locals said he liked to have seven or eight of them by his side at all times.

Despite his family's huge size, Ziona told Reuters in a 2011 interview he wanted to grow it even further.

"I am ready to expand my family and willing to go to any extent to marry," he said.

"I have so many people to care for and look after, and I consider myself a lucky man."

Published: June 14, 2021 06:17 PM

