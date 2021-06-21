Visitors ignore warning not to travel to Stonehenge for summer solstice

English Heritage pulls live stream of sunrise as 100 flock to prehistoric monument

A live feed of the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Monday morning was removed after people ignored advice not to travel to the historic English site.

English Heritage said “safety reasons” were to blame for the lack of a stream at sunrise, at 4.52am UK time.

Footage from the site showed about 100 people inside the stone circle and a banner reading "Standing for Stonehenge".

Read More

In its heyday, Stonehenge served as a burial ground, a ceremonial site, and a destination for religious pilgrimage. ReutersMystery of where Stonehenge's 20-tonne megaliths came from is solved

However, those trying to tune into the live feed could only see pre-recorded footage of the stones.

Up to 30,000 people a year normally go to watch the sun rise over the stones on the longest day of the year.

However, access to the prehistoric monument has been limited during the pandemic, with visitors required to book ahead.

“We have been disappointed that a number of people have chosen to disregard our request to not travel to the stones this morning and that is the reason why we haven't been able to bring you the pictures that we would have liked to have done,” said host Ed Shires.

"It is disappointing to see that happen but unfortunately in those kind of situations we have to put the safety of our staff members first and that's why we have had some interruption this morning."

He did not elaborate further on how attendance of people at the site prevented the live feed from going ahead.

Published: June 21, 2021 11:46 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Marine Le Pen, the leader of France's far-right National Rally, saw her party win fewer votes than expected. AFP 

French regional elections deal blow to Marine Le Pen's far right

Europe
ROME, ITALY - JUNE 20: Jorginho, Marco Verratti and Federico Bernardeschi of Italy look on during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group A match between Italy and Wales at Olimpico Stadium on June 20, 2021 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Solaro - Pool/Getty Images)

Wales v Italy player ratings: Bale 6, James 5; Jorginho 8, Verratti 8

Football
Belgium police cordon off the area after the body of Jurgen Conings is found. AFP

Virologist targeted by fugitive Belgian soldier sends sympathies to his family

Europe
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Visitors outside the All England Club where Wimbledon begins on June 28. Mark Chilvers for The National

Wimbledon 2021: How the tournament will differ from usual

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?