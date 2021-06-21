Virologist targeted by fugitive Belgian soldier sends sympathies to his family

Jurgen Conings was found dead after a four-week manhunt in a national park scoured by hundreds of searchers

Belgium police cordon off the area after the body of Jurgen Conings is found. AFP
Belgium police cordon off the area after the body of Jurgen Conings is found. AFP

The virologist threatened by a fugitive Belgian soldier has expressed his sympathy for the extremist's family after he was found dead following a four-week manhunt.

“For them this is very sad news, because they lose a father, a relative or a friend,” said Dr Mark Van Ranst, a prominent Covid-19 expert in Belgium, on Twitter.

Jurgen Conings, who held anti-vaccine views and was on a terrorism watchlist, went missing from his home on May 17 with a cache of weapons taken from a military base, including anti-tank rockets, after leaving notes that threatened Dr Van Ranst and others.

Dr Van Ranst was taken to a safe house during the hunt from where he continued to send messages on social media. At one stage he joined an extremist chatroom to monitor reaction to the saga.

He told De Morgen newspaper it was especially a relief for his son that the body of Conings had been found.

“It’s a double feeling,” Dr Van Ranst said. “A person like that I have little sympathy for. But that person also has family and children. That’s who my thoughts go out to.

“How am I doing in the safe house? I’ve been here for a little over a month now … anyway, I hope to return to normal life soon.”

The virologist confirmed to Belgian media on Monday that he had returned home.

Conings was found on Sunday at a national park where hundreds of soldiers had been searching. Early indications were that he had killed himself, said officials.

Questions have been raised about how he continued to have access to weapons before he went missing, sparking a huge manhunt.

Read More

Jurgen Conings, a soldier with far-right links, had pledged to "join the resistance". AFPFugitive Belgian soldier Jurgen Conings found dead

The body of Conings was reportedly discovered by cyclists and a local hunter who noticed a smell of decay. He was found surrounded by some weapons.

Results from a post-mortem examination are expected on Monday, which are likely to reveal how long ago he died.

Published: June 21, 2021 12:50 PM

