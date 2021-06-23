UK denies Russian warning shots fired at British destroyer in Black Sea

The UK on Wednesday denied a claim from Moscow that a Russian warship fired warning shots at a British destroyer in the Black Sea.

Russia claimed it fired shots from a patrol boat and dropped bombs in the path of HMS Defender to force it out of disputed waters near Crimea.

It said that the warship had intruded into what the Kremlin regards as Russian waters near the peninsula.

Such a confrontation would be a significant escalation in tension between Moscow and the West.

But the UK's Ministry of Defence said there were no warning shots and that the Russian gunshots were part of a military exercise.

"No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path," it said.

"We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior warning of their activity."

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

It claimed HMS Defender strayed three kilometres into its territory near Cape Fiolent, a landmark on the Crimean coast.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the ship sailed through an international corridor on its way from Odesa to Georgia.

"As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity," he said.

No warning shots have been fired at HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) June 23, 2021

Tracking website Marine Traffic showed the ship passing south of a Russian naval base in Sevastopol, home of the Russian navy's Black Sea fleet.

Moscow claimed a Russian patrol ship fired its gun and an Su-24 bomber dropped bombs ahead of the British ship.

"The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Associated Press reported that such a confrontation would be the first time since the Cold War that Moscow used live ammunition to deter a Nato warship.

HMS Defender had been part of the carrier strike group led by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, pictured. AP

Tense relations

Nato's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a summit of alliance leaders last week that relations with Russia were at their lowest point since the Cold War.

As well as tension over Ukraine, relations are strained over alleged Russian cyber attacks and Moscow's treatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Moscow has frequently criticised Nato warships visiting the Black Sea, describing their presence as "destabilising".

Western countries consider the Crimean peninsula part of Ukraine and reject Russia's claim to the seas around it.

Nato members Turkey, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria all are on the Black Sea.

HMS Defender was carrying out Nato missions in the Black Sea, having previously been part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group in the Mediterranean.

As part of the group, it was taking part in the maiden deployment of the UK's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

It left to team up with Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen and sail to the Black Sea for training exercises and visits to the ports of Nato allies.

During its journey, UK defence officials signed a new agreement with Ukraine aimed at boosting Kiev's naval capabilities.

The memorandum was signed on board HMS Defender and envisaged training for Ukrainian naval personnel as well as the creation of new naval bases.

"The UK and Ukraine have a close defence relationship and we continue to strengthen this partnership to help deter shared threats," Britain's Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said.