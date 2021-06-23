UK denies Russian warning shots fired at British destroyer in Black Sea

Moscow defence ministry claimed it forced UK warship from disputed waters

The British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer 'HMS Defender' sets sail from Istanbul, Turkey, on its way to the Black Sea. Reuters
The British Royal Navy's Type 45 destroyer 'HMS Defender' sets sail from Istanbul, Turkey, on its way to the Black Sea. Reuters

The UK on Wednesday denied a claim from Moscow that a Russian warship fired warning shots at a British destroyer in the Black Sea.

Russia claimed it fired shots from a patrol boat and dropped bombs in the path of HMS Defender to force it out of disputed waters near Crimea.

It said that the warship had intruded into what the Kremlin regards as Russian waters near the peninsula.

Read More

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva. AP Biden and Putin hold 'constructive' first summit in Geneva

Such a confrontation would be a significant escalation in tension between Moscow and the West.

But the UK's Ministry of Defence said there were no warning shots and that the Russian gunshots were part of a military exercise.

"No shots were directed at HMS Defender and we do not recognise the claim that bombs were dropped in her path," it said.

"We believe the Russians were undertaking a gunnery exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with prior warning of their activity."

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move not recognised by most of the international community.

It claimed HMS Defender strayed three kilometres into its territory near Cape Fiolent, a landmark on the Crimean coast.

UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the ship sailed through an international corridor on its way from Odesa to Georgia.

"As is routine, Russian vessels shadowed her passage and she was made aware of training exercises in her wider vicinity," he said.

Tracking website Marine Traffic showed the ship passing south of a Russian naval base in Sevastopol, home of the Russian navy's Black Sea fleet.

Moscow claimed a Russian patrol ship fired its gun and an Su-24 bomber dropped bombs ahead of the British ship.

"The destroyer had been warned that weapons would be used if it trespasses the border of the Russian Federation. It did not react to the warning," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The Associated Press reported that such a confrontation would be the first time since the Cold War that Moscow used live ammunition to deter a Nato warship.

HMS Defender had been part of the carrier strike group led by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, pictured. AP 
HMS Defender had been part of the carrier strike group led by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, pictured. AP 

Tense relations

Nato's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a summit of alliance leaders last week that relations with Russia were at their lowest point since the Cold War.

As well as tension over Ukraine, relations are strained over alleged Russian cyber attacks and Moscow's treatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Moscow has frequently criticised Nato warships visiting the Black Sea, describing their presence as "destabilising".

Western countries consider the Crimean peninsula part of Ukraine and reject Russia's claim to the seas around it.

Nato members Turkey, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria all are on the Black Sea.

HMS Defender was carrying out Nato missions in the Black Sea, having previously been part of the UK's Carrier Strike Group in the Mediterranean.

As part of the group, it was taking part in the maiden deployment of the UK's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

It left to team up with Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen and sail to the Black Sea for training exercises and visits to the ports of Nato allies.

During its journey, UK defence officials signed a new agreement with Ukraine aimed at boosting Kiev's naval capabilities.

The memorandum was signed on board HMS Defender and envisaged training for Ukrainian naval personnel as well as the creation of new naval bases.

"The UK and Ukraine have a close defence relationship and we continue to strengthen this partnership to help deter shared threats," Britain's Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said.

Updated: June 23, 2021 05:38 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Mobility Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai for a shorthand piece Expo Behind the Scenes

100 days to Expo 2020 Dubai: from design to reality and beyond

UAE
A medical radiology technician prepares a CT scan to do a radiological examination of an Egyptian mummy in order to investigate its history at the Policlinico hospital in Milan, Italy, June 21, 2021. Picture taken June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

CT scan will reveal Egyptian mummy's secrets

Europe
The Floating Seahorse Villas have a panaromic view of the Dubai skyline. Courtesy The Heart of Europe 

See inside Dubai's Dh88m floating houses

Luxury
The British government is allowing up to 60,000 football fans to attend the semi-final and final of Euro 2020. Getty Images

Euro 2020 semi-final: How 60,000 fans are allowed at Wembley Stadium

Europe
Libya’s Foreign Minister, Najla El Mangoush, in Tripoli this year. Getty

Libya’s first female foreign minister rallies support for peace plan

World
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world