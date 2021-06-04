Tara Hanlon: British woman faces jail in UK after smuggling millions to Dubai

A British woman was told to expect a jail sentence after being caught with suitcases stuffed with £1.9 million ($2.6m) in cash as she prepared to board a flight to Dubai.
Tara Hanlon, 30, of Leeds, northern England, admitted to carrying a total of £3.6m in criminal cash on three trips to the UAE in the summer of 2020. She was stopped with her largest stash of banknotes on her fourth and final trip in October last year.
Security officials said the find at Heathrow Airport, London, was the largest individual cash seizure at the UK border in 2020. It sparked a broader investigation that led to eight others being arrested over a suspected £50m international money-laundering racket.
Hanlon, who worked as a recruiter before her arrest, was told by a judge to bring a bag with her possessions and to expect a prison term when she is sentenced on July 26 for money laundering. She admitted four charges related to the three trips she made and the final attempt, when she was caught.
Appearing at a London court via video link, Hanlon was told by judge Giles Curtis-Raleigh: "Obviously, it will be a prison sentence. You must be ready for that – bring a bag.”
He granted bail but warned that Hanlon her punishment would be more severe if she failed to turn up for her sentencing hearing.
Investigators believe Hanlon was part of a wider network of couriers who travel regularly between the UK and Dubai with cash stashed in their luggage. The money mules are thought to be paid several thousand pounds for each trip they make.
Seven months after Hanlon’s arrest, police arrested three men and five women in raids across England.
They had already arrested and convicted Zdenek Kamaryt, 38, a Czech man who was found at Heathrow with £1.3m in cash vacuum-packed in three suitcases.
Kamaryt admitting money laundering but refused to tell authorities who gave him the cash and where he planned to take it, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
"Cash is the lifeblood of organised crime and Tara Hanlon was heavily involved in moving several million pounds out of the country," said Ian Truby, a senior officer at the National Crime Agency.
"We are determined to do all we can to stop that flow of illicit finance and disrupt the criminal networks involved in money laundering."
2002 Giselle Khoury (Colombia)
2004 Nathalie Nasralla (France)
2005 Catherine Abboud (Oceania)
2007 Grace Bijjani (Mexico)
2008 Carina El-Keddissi (Brazil)
2009 Sara Mansour (Brazil)
2010 Daniella Rahme (Australia)
2011 Maria Farah (Canada)
2012 Cynthia Moukarzel (Kuwait)
2013 Layla Yarak (Australia)
2014 Lia Saad (UAE)
2015 Cynthia Farah (Australia)
2016 Yosmely Massaad (Venezuela)
2017 Dima Safi (Ivory Coast)
2018 Rachel Younan (Australia)
• Remittance charges will be tackled by blockchain
• UAE's monumental and risky Mars Mission to inspire future generations, says minister
• Could the UAE drive India's economy?
• News has a bright future and the UAE is at the heart of it
• Architecture is over - here's cybertecture
• The National announces Future of News journalism competition
• Round up: Experts share their visions of the world to come
26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955
30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896
30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924
35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899
36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932
36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902
36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020
38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019
42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946
42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888
National Editorial: Suleimani has been killed, now we must de-escalate
Mina Al Oraibi: Air strike casts a long shadow over the decade ahead
Jack Moore: Why the assassination is such a monumental gamble
Matthew Levitt: Iran retains its ability to launch terror attacks
Hussein Ibish: Trump's order on solid constitutional ground
Simon Waldman: Cautious Israel keeping a low profile
Rashmee Roshan Lall: Sound of silence in South Asia
Fanar Haddad: The Iranian response will be gradual
Richard Olson: Why Afghanistan will be very wary
Sholto Byrnes: Multilateralism needs a reboot
Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE)
TV: BeIN Sports
TV: BeIN Sports
Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)
Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12
Gearbox eight-speed automatic
Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm
Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km
Director: Trevor Nunn
Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Tereza Srbova
Rating: 3/5 stars
The flights
Fly to Rome with Etihad (www.etihad.ae) or Emirates (www.emirates.com) from Dh2,480 return including taxes. The flight takes six hours. Fly from Rome to Trapani with Ryanair (www.ryanair.com) from Dh420 return including taxes. The flight takes one hour 10 minutes.
The hotels
The author recommends the following hotels for this itinerary. In Trapani, Ai Lumi (www.ailumi.it); in Marsala, Viacolvento (www.viacolventomarsala.it); and in Marsala Del Vallo, the Meliaresort Dimore Storiche (www.meliaresort.it).
