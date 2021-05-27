Stephen Hawking's glasses and wheelchair to be displayed at London's Science Museum

Personal items belonging to the renowned British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking will go on public display at London's Science Museum next year.

Objects to be exhibited include his speech synthesisers and a wheelchair, as well as letters he wrote to scientists and world leaders during his five-decade academic career.

The museum will also display a pair of his glasses, which allowed him to communicate using an in-built sensor he controlled by twitching his cheek.

Mr Hawking, considered one of the greatest scientific minds of the last century, died in 2018 after suffering from motor neurone disease for most of his adult life.

The Science Museum Group acquired the contents of his archive under an agreement with Cambridge University Library.

The £4.2 million ($5.9m) deal means 10,000 pages of Mr Hawking's scientific papers and other documents will remain at the University of Cambridge, where he taught and completed his PhD.

The archive, which includes documents dating from 1944 to 2008, including his academic papers and TV scripts from appearances on shows such as The Simpsons, will be housed alongside papers from Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

Hawking dedicated his life to unravelling the mysteries of the universe, particularly the nature of time and space.

His bestselling 1988 book A Brief History of Time popularised the scientific laws of the universe and the creation of black holes.

"We are very pleased that these two important institutions will preserve our father's life's work for the benefit of generations to come and make his legacy accessible to the widest possible audience," his children Lucy, Tim and Robert Hawking said.

"Our father strongly believed that everyone should have the chance to engage with science so he would be delighted that his legacy will be upheld by the Science Museum and Cambridge University Library."

University librarian Jessica Gardner said it was "profoundly important" his archive was preserved in Cambridge, "alongside the work of his hero, Newton, and so many other scientists".

"It's a really important part of the legacy," she said.

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser's total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. "If it's a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months," she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer's needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

RESULTS Catchweight 63.5kg: Shakriyor Juraev (UZB) beat Bahez Khoshnaw (IRQ). Round 3 TKO (body kick) Lightweight: Nart Abida (JOR) beat Moussa Salih (MAR). Round 1 by rear naked choke Catchweight 79kg: Laid Zerhouni (ALG) beat Ahmed Saeb (IRQ). Round 1 TKO (punches) Catchweight 58kg: Omar Al Hussaini (UAE) beat Mohamed Sahabdeen (SLA) Round 1 rear naked choke Flyweight: Lina Fayyad (JOR) beat Sophia Haddouche (ALG) Round 2 TKO (ground and pound) Catchweight 80kg: Badreddine Diani (MAR) beat Sofiane Aïssaoui (ALG) Round 2 TKO Flyweight: Sabriye Sengul (TUR) beat Mona Ftouhi (TUN). Unanimous decision Middleweight: Kher Khalifa Eshoushan (LIB) beat Essa Basem (JOR). Round 1 rear naked choke Heavyweight: Mohamed Jumaa (SUD) beat Hassen Rahat (MAR). Round 1 TKO (ground and pound) Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammad Ali Musalim (UAE beat Omar Emad (EGY). Round 1 triangle choke Catchweight 62kg: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR). Round 2 KO Catchweight 88kg: Mohamad Osseili (LEB) beat Samir Zaidi (COM). Unanimous decision

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

MATCH INFO Alaves 1 (Perez 65' pen) Real Madrid 2 (Ramos 52', Carvajal 69')

