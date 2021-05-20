Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip portraits taken by Anthony Buckley to be auctioned

Queen Elizabeth poses in a photograph by Anthony Buckley, taken in 1961. Anthony Buckley & Constantine Ltd

A personal collection of 26 official photographs of the UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, taken when they were preparing for a royal tour of India and Pakistan in 1961, will be auctioned next month.

The rare images belonged to royal photographer Anthony Buckley, who died in 1993, and will go on sale at Ewbank’s auctioneers in Surrey on June 18.

Mr Buckley was commissioned to take portraits of the queen and Prince Philip in one of the finest rooms of Buckingham Palace, the Blue Drawing Room, to illustrate the grandeur of the monarch’s official residence.

The collection of black-and-white images were shot in October 1960 as the royals prepared for the seven-week tour, which featured state visits to Iran and Nepal, and further stops in Pakistan and India.

The tour was the first time the queen had visited the former colonies, which had by then gained independence and become members of the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip pose in a photograph by Anthony Buckley. The collection of 26 photographs will be auctioned at Ewbank’s. Anthony Buckley & Constantine Ltd

The photographs were taken during Buckley’s first sitting with the couple and passed to Buckley’s fellow royal photographer and business partner, Alan Shawcross, who has consigned them to auction to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Mr Shawcross said: “Because they knew they would be going into the finest places during the tour, the brief was to show as much of the grand setting of Buckingham Palace as possible.

“The album is a one-off. There’s nothing like it. I’m pretty sure some of the photographs in it have never been reproduced anywhere.”

The formal portraits show the 34-year-old monarch and her consort, then aged 39, separately and together, with Prince Philip, who died last month, in full naval uniform as Admiral of the Fleet, and both adorned with the Order of the Garter. The queen is also wearing memorial brooches for her father, King George VI, and grandfather, King George V.

Buckley had initially gained a reputation for his portraits of the leading actors and actresses of the day when he first opened his studio in 1937. A retrospective show dedicated to his work at the National Portrait Gallery in 2002 included portraits from the 1930s through the 1960s of stars such as Kenneth Williams, Virginia McKenna, Alec Guinness and Carol Reed.

In the 1950s, he worked with Dorothy Wilding, who took the original photo of the queen used for postage stamps from 1952 to 1967.

Mr Shawcross first met Buckley on assignment at Buckingham Palace. “We went to photograph the Duke of Edinburgh one morning in 14 different uniforms, each linked to his honorary or senior role, whether military or naval. I was stationed alongside the duke and it was my job to hold the swords and hats.”

Prince Philip poses in a photograph by Anthony Buckley. Anthony Buckley & Constantine Ltd

Last year, nine of Buckley's portrait photographs of the queen, dating to 1963 and taken for use on Canadian banknotes, brought £13,000 ($18,442) at auction.

Mr Shawcross believes that what made Buckley such a good photographer was his combination of sensitivity and sense of elegance.

“Buckley was very proper and upright. I think he was a brilliant photographer. As quite a sensitive man, he was able to communicate well with his sitters and this allowed him to be gently persuasive in showing them to their advantage, which is essential for success as a portrait photographer.

“The sheer quality of his prints stands out. Nearly all black and white, they are of a very high order and exquisite.”

A portrait of Anthony Buckley. Alan Shawcross

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. "All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. "This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade," he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

