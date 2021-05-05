Prince William and Kate become YouTubers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge engage in some marital persiflage in their channel's inaugural offering.

Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, entered the virtual world of PewDiePie, Logan Paul, KSI et al on Wednesday by launching their own YouTube channel.

The royal couple's inaugural upload took the shape of a 25-second compilation video showing them taking part in activities and functions, including meeting environmentalist David Attenborough, working at a food kitchen and even doing some archery.

Other members of the royal family make fleeting cameos in the clips, including Queen Elizabeth II and the couple's three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

The montage is bookended by two light-hearted pieces to camera.

“By the way, you have to be careful what you say now because these guys, they’re filming everything,” says the Duke of Cambridge as the video starts.

“I know!” replies the Duchess.

They sign off with Kate upbraiding her husband for rolling his Rs.

The YouTube channel wasn't the Cambridges' only digital foray.

In perhaps another salvo in their simmering feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, William and Kate's Instagram handle changed from @KensingtonRoyal to @DukeandDuchessofCambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex use the @SussexRoyal handle, so even online there is now more clear blue water between the couples.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

The biog: Favourite book: The Leader Who Had No Title by Robin Sharma Pet Peeve: Racism Proudest moment: Graduating from Sorbonne What puts her off: Dishonesty in all its forms Happiest period in her life: The beginning of her 30s Favourite movie: "I have two. The Pursuit of Happiness and Homeless to Harvard" Role model: Everyone. A child can be my role model Slogan: The queen of peace, love and positive energy

