Palace releases details of Prince Philip’s funeral service

Details of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday have been released, including some of the personal requests that he made for the service.
A photo of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, taken in 2003 in Scotland, was also released on the eve of the funeral.
Buckingham Palace confirmed that the funeral service will be a concert of personal requests and other musical pieces associated with parts of the military the Duke of Edinburgh was affiliated with.
The royal family is keeping Covid restrictions in mind for the funeral, with only 30 guests attending the service at St George's Chapel near Windsor Castle.
A small choir of four people, conducted by chapel music director James Vivian, will sing pieces of music chosen by the Duke of Edinburgh.
The songs include Eternal Father, Strong to Save, which is traditionally associated with the Royal Navy, and reflects his military service and lifelong support of the Armed Forces.
Benjamin Britten's Jubilate in C – a piece specially commissioned by the Duke of Edinburgh for St George's Chapel Choir - will also be performed.
The choir will sing an adaptation of Psalm 104, which Prince Philip requested be set to music by William Lovelady. The piece was also sung at a concert celebrating his 75th birthday.
A lament will be played by a pipe major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. The Duke of Edinburgh was royal colonel of The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland.
The Last Post will be sounded by buglers from the Royal Marines, with whom the Duke of Edinburgh served as captain general for more than six decades
After a silence, reveille will be sounded by the state trumpeters of the Household Cavalry.
As the service ends, the buglers of the Royal Marines will play Action Stations – another detail requested by Prince Philip.
This call is traditionally played on a naval warship to signify that all hands should go to their battle stations.
The service will be led by the dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, who will give the bidding.
Prayers will be said by the dean and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.
The dean will give the commendation as the coffin is lowered into the royal vault.
Abu Dhabi Harlequins 17
Jebel Ali Dragons 20
Harlequins Tries: Kinivilliame, Stevenson; Cons: Stevenson 2; Pen: Stevenson
Dragons Tries: Naisau, Fourie; Cons: Love 2; Pens: Love 2
