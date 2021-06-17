New aviation fuels could reduce contrail climate threat

Study shows blend of more eco-friendly fuels lowers the impact of vapour trails left by modern jets

Researchers say a better blend of aviation fuels can reduce the climate harm caused by contrails. Getty
Researchers say a better blend of aviation fuels can reduce the climate harm caused by contrails. Getty

A more eco-friendly blend of aviation fuels could help reduce the impact of air travel on climate warming by producing less of a vapour trail, according to a new study.

The findings suggest that contrails from aircraft using a sustainable blend of fuels could contain 50 to 70 per cent less soot and ice particles compared with conventional fuels, according to a paper published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Contrails – a combination of ice crystals and soot - contribute to global warming by trapping infrared radiation from the Earth’s surface in the atmosphere. This form of global warming is thought to be more harmful than an aircraft’s emissions.

Climate experts have warned of a significant increase in contrail-linked effects by 2050 because of a likely increase in air traffic.

Read More

A new 80-day itinerary by the UK's Responsible Travel company is swapping air travel for journeys by train and cargo ship. William William / UnsplashCutting down on carbon: British travel company launches 'responsible' flight-free trip about the world

Experts have considered other measures including changing the cruising altitudes of planes and altering routes to avoid weather that is more likely to create contrails. But those measure could lead to more fuel being used and longer flights.

Researchers from Germany and the US examined whether the make-up of aviation fuels could reduce the climate-warming qualities of contrails.

They compared soot and ice crystals in the contrails behind an Airbus A320 using five different products, from standard jet fuel to ones using more synthetic or biofuels that produce fewer of the sooty particles that cause the contrails.

The traditional fuels contained "aromatic compounds" that led to more soot. The researchers found that when aircraft burnt the sustainable fuels, they led to fewer but larger ice crystals that warmed the atmosphere less.

“Meaningful reductions in aviation’s climate impact could therefore be obtained from the widespread adaptation of low aromatic fuels, and from regulations to lower the maximum aromatic fuel content,” the study found.

Published: June 17, 2021 07:57 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Iceland (L) has been top of the Global Peace Index for 13 years while Afghanistan has languished at the bottom for the last four. Getty Images/AFP

Revealed: the world’s most and least peaceful countries

World
Rashid, the UAE's lunar rover, is only the first project in the country's ambitious plans for Moon exploration. Courtesy, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre 

UAE reveals long-term Moon exploration plan

Science
(L-R) Thomas Geiles, Brigid and Barry Casey, and their toddler Abigail. Thomas saved Abigail's life when she stopped breathing in an Abu Dhabi mall. Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

Man saves toddler's life in Abu Dhabi mall after she stops breathing

Health
The UAE retained its 9th place ranking in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking 2021. Photo: AFP 

UAE's resilience ranks it 9th globally for economic competitiveness despite the pandemic

Economy
Brock Pierce, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, US presidential candidate and actor, says investing into projects and buying historical real estate to preserve it have been his main passions. Photo: Pawan Singh / The National

Money & Me: ‘I was a child star in Hollywood but now I'm a cryptocurrency billionaire’

Money
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez