Lilibet: Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry at odds over whether Queen Elizabeth was consulted

A Buckingham Palace aide is disputing a claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sought permission from Queen Elizabeth to name their baby daughter after her.

Harry and Meghan named the baby Lilibet, the queen’s nickname since childhood.

Several UK media outlets reported that the duke had spoken to the queen before the baby’s birth to inform her of the name.

But a palace source told the BBC that the queen was “never asked” about its use.

In a counter-claim, a source close to Harry said “ the duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement – in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called” .

"During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."

The couple announced at the weekend that Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at a hospital in Santa Barbara in California on Friday morning.

A spokesman for the couple said she was named after the queen and Princess Diana.

Lili, the couple’s second child after Archie, was born only a few months after the royal family was plunged into its biggest crisis in decades after Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

The couple accused an unnamed member of the royal family of racism, while Meghan revealed that she had contemplated suicide while living in the UK.

Harry also said that his father Prince Charles had stopped taking his phone calls.

However, the duke said he still had a "really good" relationship with the queen and they spoke regularly in video calls.

After Lili’s birth, Buckingham Palace said the queen and other senior royals were "delighted with the news".

Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/dGVeRpd3pK — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 6, 2021

Lili is the queen’s 11th great-grandchild and the first born outside the UK.

She is eighth in line to the British throne, pushing Prince Andrew down to ninth place.