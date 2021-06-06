Harry and Meghan announce birth of baby daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child - a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The baby was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California at 11.40am on Friday. She will be known as Lili.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan said on their Archewell website that their newborn daughter was "more than we could have ever imagined".

"We remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," they said.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Lili's birth was announced by Harry and Meghan's press secretary on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement said.

"Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

The baby weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the statement said.

Buckingham Palace congratulated the couple in a statement, saying: "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tweeted: "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated the family on Twitter, saying: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his congratulations to the couple soon after the announcement.

"Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter," he said.

The newborn will be eighth in line to the British throne, pushing the Duke of York down to ninth place. Like her brother, she will not have a title, and will be known simply as Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019, about a year before they resigned as senior working royals and moved to the US.

Meghan, 39, announced she was expecting a girl during a dramatic television interview in March with Oprah Winfrey, in which she accused the royal family of racism and said she had felt suicidal in the early days of her marriage.

The interview plunged the family into crisis, deepening a rift between Harry and William, and with his father, heir-to-the throne Prince Charles.

Harry, 36, has spoken recently about how the trauma of losing his mother Diana was compounded when he had to walk as a 12-year-old behind her coffin in her funeral cortege, under the glare of the world's media.

Lili’s birth completes the family, after the couple committed to having only two children to help protect the planet.

The birth comes two months after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April.