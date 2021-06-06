Harry and Meghan announce birth of baby daughter

Couple's second child named after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child - a daughter named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

The baby was born at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California at 11.40am on Friday. She will be known as Lili.

Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family, and her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Harry and Meghan said on their Archewell website that their newborn daughter was "more than we could have ever imagined".

"We remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe," they said.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Read More

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pictured with Prince Harry and son Archie, will release a children's book centred on the relationship between a father and son later this month. Getty ImagesMeghan features illustration of Prince Harry and Archie in new children's book

Lili's birth was announced by Harry and Meghan's press secretary on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement said.

"Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."

The baby weighed 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the statement said.

Buckingham Palace congratulated the couple in a statement, saying: "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tweeted: "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge congratulated the family on Twitter, saying: "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his congratulations to the couple soon after the announcement.

"Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter," he said.

The newborn will be eighth in line to the British throne, pushing the Duke of York down to ninth place. Like her brother, she will not have a title, and will be known simply as Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan had their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019, about a year before they resigned as senior working royals and moved to the US.

Meghan, 39, announced she was expecting a girl during a dramatic television interview in March with Oprah Winfrey, in which she accused the royal family of racism and said she had felt suicidal in the early days of her marriage.

The interview plunged the family into crisis, deepening a rift between Harry and William, and with his father, heir-to-the throne Prince Charles.

Harry, 36, has spoken recently about how the trauma of losing his mother Diana was compounded when he had to walk as a 12-year-old behind her coffin in her funeral cortege, under the glare of the world's media.

Lili’s birth completes the family, after the couple committed to having only two children to help protect the planet.

The birth comes two months after the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April.

Updated: June 7, 2021 03:19 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
A young Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace with her husband to be, Lieut Philip Mountbatten, and her sister, Princess Margaret. PA Images

The story of Lilibet: what the Queen's nickname means

Family
People enjoy the summer weather in London in June. While the UK government plans to lift lockdown restrictions completely on June 21, the final decision rests on hospital admissions and death rates. EPA

Life in limbo: British business pins its hopes on 'freedom day'

Economy
Holidaymakers on the beach in front of the Carbis Bay Hotel, Cornwall, the venue of the forthcoming G7 summit. Getty Images 

World leaders gear up for ‘most important G7 in history’

Europe
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
Michaela Coel won a slew of Bafta TV awards for 'I May Destroy You' on Sunday night. AP

Bafta TV awards: Michaela Coel's 'I May Destroy You' scores string of wins

Television
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez
epa08673114 Jobless graduates wear hard hats and fluro vests during a protest near the green zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, 16 September 2020. Thousands of university graduates and jobless continue their protests against the lack of job opportunities and basic services, near the heavily fortified Green Zone which houses the Iraqi government offices in Baghdad. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL *** Local Caption *** 56346531

Beyond the Headlines: Cash for jobs in Iraq's government