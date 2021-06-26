Lenient sentence criticised for pair who killed husband over trival incident

The lethal confrontation began with a row over Amaan Momand and his wife crossing the road in front of the killers' car

Amaan Momand. West Midlands police
An MP has attacked the lenient sentencing of two men convicted of killing a husband as his wife was racially abused when an argument exploded into violence.

Amaan Momand was killed with a single punch and a kick when an argument descended into violence in broad daylight in Birmingham.

Jamie Taylor was jailed for four years and Taylor Pountney was given a three-year term for manslaughter.

The brutal confrontation was sparked when Taylor and Pountney objected to Mr Momand and his wife crossing the road in front of the car they were in, and as an argument exploded into violence, racial abuse was shouted at the wife.

Now Birmingham Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe has urged Justice Secretary Robert Buckland to look at the case.

"Manslaughter may have been the correct charge given that technically they didn't set out to kill Mr Momand, but this was a vicious, deliberate and premeditated attack which resulted in them killing this poor man,” Mr McCabe said.

"I'm amazed at the leniency of the sentences. Both the prime minister and the justice secretary have been talking a lot about tougher sentences recently, so I'll be expecting them to agree to take another look at this."

Mr Momand was fatally injured on September 19 2019 as he protected his wife after racial abuse was shouted at her.

Jamie Taylor. West Midlands police
Taylor Pountney. West Midlands police
Following the attack, passers-by tended to Mr Momand before paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he died three days later from a head injury.

Taylor and Pountney fled the scene but CCTV footage was used to identify them and track down the red Peugeot car they drove away in.

Pountney, 18, of Yardley, Birmingham, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court. Taylor, 23, of King’s Heath, Birmingham, had previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.

“Rather than drive away and carry on with their day, this pair chose to get out of the car they were travelling in and confront Mr Momand and his wife just because they’d had to brake to allow the couple to cross a road,” said Detective Inspector Michelle Allen.

“This is a senseless and tragic incident over a matter so trivial that descended into such significant violence that a man has lost his life.”

Published: June 27, 2021 03:37 AM

